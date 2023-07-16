Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, iam8bit, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Angel Matrix, Neon White

Neon White Puts Physical Editions Up For Pre-Order

If you're looking to physically own Neon White with some bonus materials, iam8bit is offering the game up for pre-order to ship in September.

Annapurna Interactive has partnered up with iam8bit to release physical editions of Neon White, which have gone up for pre-order now. The game has already been out for over a year now on multiple platforms and received a ton of praise from people, but now you can own a physical copy of it if you so desire. However, you can only snag the game in PS5 or Nintendo Switch versions right now. Each one comes with an original 11 x 17" foldout poster and artwork by character artist Rebecca Ryan. They are also offering up the Exclusive Edition, which comes with five anime-style "character peeker" stickers, an exclusive cover sheet by Ryan, a soundtrack by Machine Girl, and a region-free cartridge with worldwide compatibility. You can pre-order them now for $40 as they will start to ship out on September 12th, 2023.

"Neon White is a lightning-fast, single-player speedrunning game where players sacrifice their guns for godlike parkour moves. Players assume the role of White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a shot at redemption and a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The game utilizes a unique card-based weapon system, bite-sized hand-designed levels, and a breakneck soundtrack by Machine Girl to turn players of all kinds into speedrunning freaks. As players unravel Heaven's mysteries, they will discover the other demon slayers are more familiar than they first appear, and through the visual novel-inspired story, they learn it's never too late to seek forgiveness."

You play as Neon White, an assassin plucked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a shot at redemption.

Collect "Soul Cards" to attack your foes or discard them to use unique movement abilities.

Compete for the best times by cleverly combining cards to discover massive shortcuts.

Uncover Heaven's mysteries by getting to know the other assassins… did you know them in a past life?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!