Neurable Partners With HyperX For New Wearable Headset

Neurable announced during CES 2026 that it has partnered with HyperX for a brand new wearable headset integrating their technologies

The new wearable reads brain activity in real-time to boost focus, accuracy, and gamer performance.

Early studies show reaction times improved by 43ms and players hit more targets using the Prime system.

This marks HyperX’s entry into brain-computer interface tech, aiming to pioneer next-gen gaming wearables.

Neurable revealed at CES 2026 that it has partnered with HyperX for a new wearable headset featuring its technology. The two companies will be working together to make an industry-first gaming headset outfitted with neurotechnology, designed to help players "improve their focus and accuracy by interpreting brain activity in real time." We have mroe details and a couple quotes below from both entities as we're now waiting to hear more about the headset down the road.

Neurable x HyperX

The HyperX neurotechnology-powered wearable headset integrates Neurable's non-invasive neurotechnology, demonstrating how real-time brain insights can enhance player performance. In a preliminary study with semi-professional esports athletes, Neurable's neurofeedback "Prime" system delivered measurable gains: everyday gamers and esports athletes showed faster reaction times, improved accuracy, and a higher number of targets during FPS training sessions. On average, participants improved reaction time by 43 milliseconds, increased accuracy by 0.53%, and hit nearly 9 additional targets in a target shooting psychometric task. Among collegiate and professional esports players, the impact was even more pronounced, as accuracy rose nearly 3% with a decrease in reaction time by 38 milliseconds, and they hit more than 21 additional targets on average.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for BCI and brain-tracking technologies as they move from research environments into consumer products. As more players adopt tools that measure and improve their performance, neurotechnology is emerging as the next major trend in fitness and wellness wearables. Neurable's advancements in AI modeling, signal accuracy, and sensor miniaturization position the company to lead this shift. HyperX, as one of the world's most trusted gaming brands, will empower this momentum.

"We've always been about empowering power players with the best technology to play, and now with our strategic collaboration with Neurable, we look forward to giving more insight into how one's cognitive skills and focus impacts their gameplay to ultimately make them as competitive as possible," said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc.

"HyperX allows us to bring neurotechnology to gamers at a scale we've never been able to reach before," said Ramses Alcaide, CEO and Co-Founder of Neurable. "We look forward to the excitement of this strategic relationship which represents a promising future of gaming, one where understanding your mind becomes as natural as understanding your mechanics. By making brain-computer interfaces (BCI) intuitive and invisible inside the tools players already use, we're proving that neuroscience can meaningfully elevate performance and transform the way people play."

