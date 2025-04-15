Posted in: Games, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, d&d

Neverwinter Announces New Red Harvest Expansion

Neverwinter has a new massive expansion on the way this May, as players will see the new magic horrors in the Red Harvest

Article Summary Neverwinter's Red Harvest brings new Adventure Zone in Thay, inspired by D&D movie.

Join resistance against Red Wizards and Szass Tam in epic battles and quests.

Experience Shackles of Divinity trial with three difficulty modes for all adventurers.

New BattlePass and exclusive Red Harvest Bundles offer exciting in-game items.

Arc Games has revealed the next expansion coming to Neverwinter, as the red magic flows throughout the world in Red Harvest. This is a new massive update to the game where you will be called in to aid the resistance and defeat the Red Wizards, who have returned to cause mayhem their own way. This comes with a new Adventure Zone with a dreaded depiction of Thay, all of which was inspired by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. We have more details below as the expansion will arrive on May 6, 2025.

Neverwinter: Red Harvest

In Neverwinter: Red Harvest, adventurers will explore a brand-new Adventure Zone with a boldly-designed map inspired by the critically acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, depiction of Thay. A resistance movement is upon the land as Szass Tam, the formidable lich, and his wizard council, the Zulkir, ruthlessly rule over Thay, treating those excluded from the ruling elite with little respect. Luckily, an agent of the Harpers has been keeping a watchful eye on Thay and has discovered that Szass Tam has been machinating on a plan of such significance that it could place the whole of Faerûn under the yoke of Thay. Sergeant Knox once again calls on the indefatigable Adventurer to aid the Harpers and defeat the Szass Tam and other Red Wizards of Thay!

New Adventure Zone – Tyraturos, Tower District

A New Adventure Awaits: Journey Into the Heart of Thay! Explore a boldly designed map inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons movie depiction of Thay, where verticality plays a key role in shaping your experience. Traverse three sprawling neighborhoods and ascend a towering structure in the north, where power and danger collide and experience three thrilling story acts.

New Trial – Shackles of Divinity

The Shackles of Divinity is a return to the epic, mechanics-driven boss battles that define Neverwinter's most legendary trials.

With three difficulty levels, every adventurer can test their strength: Normal Mode – Accessible to all and part of the Random Trial Queue. Advanced Mode – A stepping stone for mid-level players looking to push their limits. Master Mode – A relentless challenge for the most skilled adventurers, emphasizing mechanics over raw stats.

Returning In-Game Events Protector's Jubilee Celebration of Liira Summer Festival Tymora's Gift Challenge of the Gods Coins of Waukeen



Additionally, this new module will offer a variety of in-game items, bundles and packs for sale such as:

New BattlePass: Dead to Rites

Battlepass offering three phases with nine milestones each

New Companion, Rath Modar

Red Harvest Bundles & Packs

Keyring Bundle

Red Harvest Head Start Pack

Hotenow Campaign

Thayan Resistance Pack

General Bundles & Packs

Mount Choice Pack / Companion Choice Pack

Key Vip Bundle

Refinement Bundle

Defiant Key Bundle

Coalescent Three Pack

Key Ward Bundle

Astral Lockbox Offer Lizard

Celestial Enchantment Offer



