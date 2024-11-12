Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, d&d

Neverwinter: As Above So Below – Return to Pirates' Skyhold Unveiled

Neverwinter: As Above So Below - Return to Pirates’ Skyhold is the next moduel for the D&D title, set to arrive next week

Article Summary Explore Neverwinter's revamped Pirates' Skyhold & uncover hidden secrets in this epic adventure module.

Dare to conquer the reimagined Dread Sanctum with thrilling dungeons and new heroic encounters.

Experience three difficulty tiers, each with unique rewards and the ultimate Master challenge.

Enjoy improved quality-of-life features, from guild management to companion updates and power sets.

Arc Games have revealed the next Neverwinter module as they take to the skies with As Above So Below – Return to Pirates' Skyhold. As you may have guessed from the imagery, this content is a callback to the Pirates' Skyhold, which was an Adventure Zone introduced into the game clear back when it launched in 2013. Only now, it's been beefed up a bit with more pirates, more ships, more treasure, and a number of other changes and improvements. Such as the changing of The Dread Vault dungeon into The Dread Sanctum, several new Heroic Encounters, Named Encounters and Quest Encounters, new rewards, and more. We have the details below as this new module will launch on both PC and consoles on November 19.

Neverwinter: As Above So Below – Return to Pirates' Skyhold

What is missing must be found, and what has been lost must never be forgotten… In the As Above, So Below – Return to Pirates' Skyhold module, a shadow has fallen across the land on the floating islands that were once the Pirates' Skyhold. Now the time has come for you to discover what else is hidden here. Prepare to gather your crew to return to this cursed place and time, to learn the truth of the present and uncover the fate of those that succumbed to this treacherous place! With danger at every turn, are you prepared to learn the lessons of the past and follow the trail to the present? Heroes who take on this sky pirate adventure will find plenty of content in Neverwinter, including:

Unvaulted and Revamped Adventure Zone – Pirates' Skyhold

Journey back in time to explore the Pirates' Skyhold and learn the fate of those that succumbed to this accursed place. From vile swamps to crumbling sepulchers, with danger at every turn, and a multitude of secrets to uncover, can you learn the lessons of the past and follow the trail to the present? Updated and improved Adventure Zone: Pirates' Skyhold Returning after a major overhaul, Pirates' Skyhold brings epic challenges to the mightiest heroes of the Sword Coast! Prepare to uncover the secrets of the past and fight to lift a curse which has claimed the lives of many. Brand new Heroic Encounters, Named Encounters and Quest Encounters Danger lurks in every corner of this ruthless, stricken land, a battle is never far away. Six new Heroic Encounters, Ten new Named Encounters, many more additional quests, and plenty of Pirates' booty! Four updated instances and an updated dungeon.



Unvaulted and Revamped Dungeon – The Dread Vault has evolved into The Dread Sanctum

What horrors lurk in the dark? What vile plans have been hatched far away from the prying eyes of men? Dare you step into the darkness and face the unknown? Completely overhauled – The Dread Vault becomes The Dread Sanctum! The classic dungeon is back, updated with a complete rework of all monsters and bosses, including an epic, never-seen-before boss finale!

Three Difficulty Tiers Normal difficulty for random queues! Advanced difficulty for organized groups seeking a challenge! Master difficulty for guilds seeking the ultimate test of coordination!

New Rewards Rewards unique for each difficulty, with the best rewards from our challenging Master version.



Quality of Life Improvements Guild Management Updates



The Guild Log now tracks more information about what guild members are doing.

Guild and Alliances can now be easily renamed.

The Coffer now supports bulk donations, allowing you to mass-donate multiple item types at once!

Companion Updates From the Neverwinter heroes of Celeste and Makos to longtime stalwarts like the Siege Master, many fan-favorite companions have been updated and improved!

Power Sets Quick Swap Players will be able to create and save 2 Power-Sets directly from the power page. Players will be able to toggle between both Power-Sets through a defined Switch button.



