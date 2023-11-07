Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Gearbox Publishing, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, Neverwinter: Spelljammer

Neverwinter: Spelljammer Releases For PC & Consoles Today

Get ready for some new adventures among the astral planes as Neverwinter: Spelljammer is now available for consoles and PC.

Article Summary

The expansion features new adventure zones, trials and quality-of-life improvements.

Witness an assault from the Astral Elves of the Xaryxian Empire and join forces with the Moondancer in space-based adventures.

Engage in high-space battles, form alliances, and journey through various astral planes in the Forgotten Realms.

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios have released the latest expansion for Neverwinter today as Spelljammer crashes into the Forgotten Realms. This is a mega-pack of content that will take you out into the astral planes for a new set of high-space adventures, with a ton of content from the beloved expansion set fully integrated into the video game. We got the full rundown of everything you can expect to see and play with, along with the latest trailer, as the content is now live.

"In Spelljammer, reports of falling stars across all of Toril has led Lord Neverember to summon adventurers to investigate this ill omen. However, while bolstering the city's defenses, the city of Neverwinter is struck by an astral seed – leading to an assault from Astral Elves of the Xaryxian Empire. During this battle, a spelljammer ship, the Moondancer arrives with the offer of assistance against his deadly empire and departs to Wildspace. Alongside the crew of the Moondancer, you'll need to journey to various planets and convince the inhabitants to ally against the Xaryxian Empire and save Toril! Heroes who take on this thrilling space-based adventure will find plenty of content in Neverwinter."

New Adventure Zone – Wildspace: A new style of adventure zone never seen before in Neverwinter! Wildspace isn't a single planet, or area, and it's not on Toril/ Faerûn — Wildspace is composed of different Landing Sites, each with a unique story, various quests, and different inhabitants all inspired by Spelljammer: Adventures in Space. In addition, there is a special Invasion site where players battle against the Xaryxian Empire in a race against the clock.

New Trial – Defense of the Moondancer: In this new trial, The Moondancer is ambushed by a Xaryxian ship, the Dirty Deceit. Damaged in a surprise attack and boarded, players need to battle through the Moondancer's halls and fight their way aboard the Dirty Deceit to defeat Captain Xoor'lar. The new trial has three difficulty tiers (Normal, Advanced, Master) along with new rewards unique for each difficulty, with the best rewards from the challenging Master difficulty version of the trial.

New Quality-of-Life Improvements: The new module brings multiple quality-of-life improvements to Neverwinter: Boon System Update – Players can unlock multiple different master boons, using their boon points. Master boons have been reworked and upgraded, adding powerful new customization options. Trial Interface Update – Trials have a new interface to help showcase the full team status. Paladin Class Update – As requested by Neverwinter's community of players, updates, bug fixes and improvements have been made to the Paladin class. Barbarian Sentinel Update – Updates and bug fixes to the Barbarian tank paragon, the Sentinel, have made the class a much more robust option for defeating the Xaryxian Empire.

The new module brings multiple quality-of-life improvements to Neverwinter:

