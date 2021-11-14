New Action Platformer Somber Launching On Steam Q1 2022

Indie publisher You Will Get There revealed this past week they will be releasing a new action platformer called Somber for Steam in Q1 2022.0 This is one of the more artistic action platformer titles we've seen in a moment as a good chunk of what you're working with is pitch black with only the background lighting your way to help you out. You will be making your way through several hand-painted environments that look absolutely stunning when brought to life, as you will need to guide yourself through every level with absolute precision to not just find your way to the end but unlock many secrets along the way.

What would happen if Tim Burton developed LIMBO but added in the gameplay mechanicsfound in the Oriseries? You'd get Somber! In this action platformer, players take on the role of a friendly but deadly creature whose mission is to help anyone in need and make things right. But in order to do any of that, our protagonist will first have to roll, bounce, and climb his way out ofthe dimly lit world of Gloom… and somehow live to tell the tale Take on the role of a friendly but deadly creature whose mission is to help anyone in need and make things right! The game features challenging action-platforming gameplay, interesting characters, and a hauntingly beautiful world.

Explore a living, breathing world with its own unique atmospheric charm.

Enjoy hand-drawn graphics that are hauntingly beautiful.

Time your moves precisely to advance through levels.

Follow the wondrous journey of "The Hero" who sets out to make things right.

"When we first started working on Somber, our goal was to create a lush, living world filled with amazing little details and interesting gameplay," says David Söderström, lead developer at You Will Get There. "As you'd expect, we're knee-deep in development right now and enjoying every second of it. We can't wait to show the world the dread-filled beauty of Somber in 2022!"