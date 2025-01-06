Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Netflix, Video Games | Tagged: carmen sandiego, HarperCollins

New Carmen Sandiego Game Announces Several Release Dates

Carmen Sandiego will be doing a bit of platform trotting across several video game platforms as the new game launches on multiple dates

Article Summary New Carmen Sandiego game hits Netflix Games on January 28, 2025, for iOS and Android. Pre-register now!

Global digital release slated for March 4, 2025, on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Celebrate the 40th anniversary with a special edition for PS5 and Switch in April 2025.

Explore iconic cities, solve puzzles, and stop VILE in this vibrant, 3D globe-trotting adventure.

Gameloft, Harper Collins Productions, and Netflix have confirmed the new Carmen Sandiego video game will launch across the next few months on multiple platforms. It was revealed that the game will launch globally on digital platforms on March 4, 2025, with pre-orders now available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. On top of that, there will also be a 40th Anniversary physical edition coming in late April 2025 for PS5 and Switch. However, until that happens, the game will debut first exclusively on Netflix Games for iOS and Android devices starting January 28, 2025. with pre-registration on both Google Play and App Store happening now.

Carmen Sandiego

The Carmen Sandiego game will enable players to traverse the globe, immersing themselves in vibrant cultures while visiting iconic cities and landmarks. From the bustling streets of Rio de Janeiro to the picturesque shrines in Tokyo, every corner of the world becomes their playground as they unravel elaborate capers and bring VILE's most elusive criminals to justice. Every decision players make will shape the outcome as they compile dossiers and race against the clock to foil VILE's nefarious plans. Whether playing through story-driven campaigns or classic modes, this modernized Carmen Sandiego experience promises to enthrall both new and long-time fans alike.

Celebrating what will be Carmen Sandiego's 40th anniversary, this new game offers an exciting chapter in the beloved franchise, continuing Carmen's journey as a vigilante who now steals from thieves to protect the world's treasures. Building on the success of the award-winning Netflix animated series, this original game takes players of all ages on a globe-trotting adventure, using high-tech gadgets to track down VILE criminal syndicates across real-world locations. Carmen Sandiego features a 3D world with puzzle-solving mechanics, real-world locations, and the classic gameplay of tracking down suspects and solving cases, delivering a fresh, immersive experience for both long-time fans and newcomers.

Special Edition

Standard Digital Edition – ($29.99) Includes the base game, offering players the complete Carmen Sandiego experience.

($29.99) Includes the base game, offering players the complete Carmen Sandiego experience. Deluxe Digital Edition – ($39.99) Where in the World Anniversary Caper Motorcycle Carmen Cosmetic Skin Classic Carmen Cosmetic Skin Digital Art Book Digital Soundtrack

($39.99) 40th Anniversary Physical Edition – ($49.99) Standard Edition Base Game Deluxe Edition Content Pack Global Map City Location Stickers Exclusive 40th Anniversary Collector's Edition Sleeve

($49.99)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!