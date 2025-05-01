Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Prodigy

New Details Revealed About Apex Legends: Prodigy

Apex Legends: Prodigy is set to launch next Tuesday, complete with a new Legend in Sparrow, the return of Arena, changes to Ranked, and more

Article Summary Apex Legends: Prodigy launches May 6, 2025, bringing major updates and fresh content.

Meet new Legend Sparrow, an archery prodigy with powerful double jump and tracking skills.

The fan-favorite Arenas mode returns, plus a new Arenas: Duels 1v1 variant arriving later.

Ranked mode overhauled with a new ladder system and enhanced rewards for top players.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed new details about Apex Legends: Prodigy, set to be released next Tuesday. The big addition to this is a new legend going by the name of Sparrow, who is basically this world's Hawkeye and Green Arrow rolled into one. They also have brought back the Arenas, the Bocek compound bow, changes to Ranked games, and more. We have more details below from the devs and their latest blog, as everything goes live on May 6, 2025.

Apex Legends: Prodigy

New Legend: Sparrow

Enea Davide Guarino (you can call him "Sparrow") was born into the most respected bounty hunter clan in the Outlands known for their unparalleled archery skills and dogmatic moral code. Being raised by such a tightly-wound group made this irreverent rascal the black sheep of his clan. After one particularly reckless choice, it became clear they would never see eye to eye and Enea was shunned from his family. Despite this, Sparrow's determined to figure out how to have it all—a life on his own terms and his family's acceptance. Maybe the publicity and fanfare of the Apex Games will help this prodigy regain the respect of his family.

Passive: Double Jump – Get twice the height by jumping a second time in the air. If players are climbing a wall and double jump, they'll launch right up to the top of that wall.

Get twice the height by jumping a second time in the air. If players are climbing a wall and double jump, they'll launch right up to the top of that wall. Tactical: Tracker Dart – Reveals all enemies that pass through the zone—no one can hide.

Reveals all enemies that pass through the zone—no one can hide. Ultimate: Stinger Bolt – Sparrow can wreak havoc on multiple targets at once with a large arrow that creates a damaging energy field. Anyone caught in the open and within line of sight is affected… let that arrow fly!

Bocek

Be still your quivering hearts! After many, many seasons, the Bocek Compound Bow returns to the floor with an explosive new personality to match our newest Legend entering the Apex Games. Keep the fire power coming by infusing the Bocek with Frags to utilize explosive capabilities. Fire these arrows and, after a short fuse, they'll explode into a radius around them and deal damage to anyone or anything in its wake: perfect for destroying doors, placeables, or flushing out anyone hiding behind cover.

Arenas Returns

Carve out a new legacy with the return of Arenas. The classic form is back first, but later this season, put your skill in the spotlight when Arenas shifts to a 1v1 variant—Arenas: Duels.

Ranked Changes

These Ranked updates are a chance for players to show they're among the best. There's a new Ranked Ladder to climb which won't pause regular ranked progress. Instead, regular ranked matches will help players advance through the Leaderboard and compete for more rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!