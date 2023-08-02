Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: arcanine, gyarados, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 51: Full Art Tera Ex

Our spotlight series on the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet continues with the first-ever Tera Pokémon ex Full Arts.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at two Tera ex Full Arts.

Tera Arcanine ex and Tera Gyarados ex are our first glimpse at how this style of Full Art will look. The background will be rendered in silvery, textured foil, and the colors will be done in a pastel style. There are stars behind the Pokémon that represent the Tera type that the Pokémon is using, which, in this case, matches the existing typing of Gyarados. Because Gyarados and Arcanine's Tera type on these cards match their normal Water- and Fire-typing, respectively, the sparkles behind them over the silvery, textured foil are blue and red. We won't see Tera types that differ from the base types until Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!