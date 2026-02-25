Posted in: Games, Gun Media, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: Compass International Pictures, Further Front, Gun Interactive, halloween

New Halloween Game Will Have a Playable Demo at PAX East 2026

The new Halloween horror video game will show off a new demo at PAX East 2026, making it the first time anyone can play the title

Article Summary Halloween game unveils its first playable demo at PAX East 2026 in Boston

Experience 1v4 multiplayer stealth-horror as Michael Myers hunts survivors in Haddonfield Heights

Dev panel at PAX East features Malek Akkad and a virtual appearance by John Carpenter

Fans can join an attempt to break the world record for the largest Michael Myers gathering

Players who have been wanting to try the new Halloween asymmetrical stealth-horror video game will get their chance at PAX East 2026 in Boston. Developer and publisher IllFonic, co-publisher Gun Interactive, and partners Compass International Pictures and Further Front have confirmed a miltiplayer demo will be available at the event from March 26-29 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. What's more, organizers will also host a panel featuring Malek Akkad, who will be joined virtually by John Carpenter ahead of them attempting a Guinness World Record for the "Largest gathering of people dressed as Michael Myers (Halloween franchise)." We have more details about the demo and the event below.

Halloween at PAX East 2026

Step into a 1v4 online multiplayer experience, with one player embodying the relentless Michael Myers while four others fight to survive. True to the haunting spirit of the original 1978 classic, IllFonic has meticulously crafted the gameplay, locations, ambiance, music, and art direction to reflect the film's unmistakable eerie tone. Every shadow, quiet street, and flicker of light feeds into an experience designed to recreate the dread that shaped a generation of horror.

The PAX East demo features the map, Haddonfield Heights, a deceptively quiet Midwestern neighborhood filled with modest single-story homes, fenced yards, dimly lit streets, and the abandoned Myers house. Civilians scavenge car trunks, search for escape routes, barricade themselves inside homes, and slip into risky hiding spots, all while Michael stalks from the darkness in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

On Saturday, March 28, at 12:00 pm, at PAX East's Main Theater, IllFonic will host a panel exploring how developers and original creators collaborate to build authentic interactive worlds. The discussion will feature Malek Akkad, President of Compass International Pictures, Inc.; Ryan Freimann, SVP of Compass International Pictures, Inc.; IllFonic's Chief Creative Officer, Jared Gerritzen; and Design Director, Jordan Mathewson. They will be joined virtually by John Carpenter, Director of the original 1978 film. The panel is offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the game honors its cinematic roots while evolving into a new medium.

Later on the same day, at 3:30 pm, fans are invited to take part in an ambitious attempt for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "Largest gathering of people dressed as Michael Myers (Halloween franchise)", at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, the venue hosting PAX East. Participants must be dressed in Michael's signature look: the Shape mask, blue jumpsuit, slicked-back brown hair or appropriate wig, and a prop knife.

