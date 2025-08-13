Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit, WereBuff Studio
New Horror Adventure Game Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit Revealed
Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit is a new horror adventure title inspired by Thai folklore, most likely coming out sometime in 2026
Article Summary
- Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit is a horror adventure game inspired by chilling Thai ghost folklore.
- Players guide a lost spirit child and his zebra companion through haunted temples and eerie villages.
- Features encounters with iconic Thai ghosts like Mae Nak, Krasue, and Phi Ta Khon in unsettling settings.
- Stealth, puzzle-solving, and atmospheric storytelling drive this unique indie horror, set for a 2026 release.
Indie game developer and publisher WereBuff Studio revealed their latest game, Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit, as they put a new twist on a couple of genres. This is a horror adventure game that takes inspirations from Thai folklore and ghost stories, as you take on the role of a wandering spirit with a helpful companion lost in a world you don't recognize. It will be your goal to explore, face off against demons, and look for a place to call home. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below as it looks like this game won't be released until sometime next year.
Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit
Set in a twisted version of Thailand from 50 years ago, Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit follows the story of a lost spirit child, Kumarn, on a surreal journey to find his way to a new home. Kidnapped by dark forces and separated from his loyal zebra companion, Kumarn must explore twisted renditions of Thai landmarks and outwit terrifying spirits pulled from age-old myths — including Mae Nak, the Krasue, and Phi Ta Khon. With your loyal zebra companion, journey through forgotten temples, haunted villages, and forsaken graveyards to rediscover where you truly belong.
- Explore the Spirit World: Journey through six chilling chapters inspired by Thai temples, shrines, graveyards, and haunted villages.
- Cultural Horror, Reimagined: Encounter iconic Thai ghosts like Mae Nak, Phi Ta Khon, and Krasue, brought to life with modern horror design.
- Stealth and Puzzle Mechanics: Hide, think, sneak and run as you make your way through deadly encounters while solving environmental puzzles along the way.
- A Mystical Companion: Team up with Zeb, a sacred zebra spirit that will guide Kumarn and help him survive the dangers that lurk around every corner.
- Minimalist Storytelling: Atmospheric design and haunting visuals deliver emotion and lore without relying on heavy dialogue.