New Horror Adventure Game Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit Revealed

Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit is a new horror adventure title inspired by Thai folklore, most likely coming out sometime in 2026

Indie game developer and publisher WereBuff Studio revealed their latest game, Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit, as they put a new twist on a couple of genres. This is a horror adventure game that takes inspirations from Thai folklore and ghost stories, as you take on the role of a wandering spirit with a helpful companion lost in a world you don't recognize. It will be your goal to explore, face off against demons, and look for a place to call home. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below as it looks like this game won't be released until sometime next year.

Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit

Set in a twisted version of Thailand from 50 years ago, Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit follows the story of a lost spirit child, Kumarn, on a surreal journey to find his way to a new home. Kidnapped by dark forces and separated from his loyal zebra companion, Kumarn must explore twisted renditions of Thai landmarks and outwit terrifying spirits pulled from age-old myths — including Mae Nak, the Krasue, and Phi Ta Khon. With your loyal zebra companion, journey through forgotten temples, haunted villages, and forsaken graveyards to rediscover where you truly belong.

Explore the Spirit World: Journey through six chilling chapters inspired by Thai temples, shrines, graveyards, and haunted villages.

Cultural Horror, Reimagined: Encounter iconic Thai ghosts like Mae Nak, Phi Ta Khon, and Krasue, brought to life with modern horror design.

Encounter iconic Thai ghosts like Mae Nak, Phi Ta Khon, and Krasue, brought to life with modern horror design. Stealth and Puzzle Mechanics: Hide, think, sneak and run as you make your way through deadly encounters while solving environmental puzzles along the way.

Hide, think, sneak and run as you make your way through deadly encounters while solving environmental puzzles along the way. A Mystical Companion: Team up with Zeb, a sacred zebra spirit that will guide Kumarn and help him survive the dangers that lurk around every corner.

Team up with Zeb, a sacred zebra spirit that will guide Kumarn and help him survive the dangers that lurk around every corner. Minimalist Storytelling: Atmospheric design and haunting visuals deliver emotion and lore without relying on heavy dialogue.

