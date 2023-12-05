Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: LightSpeed Studios, NBA Infinite

New Mobile Sports Title NBA Infinite Has Been Announced

Level Infinite has revealed a new mobile game on the way for NBA fans as NBA Infinite is currently taking pre-registrations.

Level Infinite and Lightspeed Studios have come together with the NBA to reveal a new mobile sports game called NBA Infinite. The game will have you putting together your own basketball team made up of the stars of today's league, as you battle other players in online PvP action, completely free. The game will have in-app purchases, but the company didn't go into detail as to what you would be getting out of those. The game is currently taking pre-registrations for both iOS and Android devices, with a planned release of February 24, 2024.

NBA Infinite is an officially licensed free-to-play mobile game, offering fans infinite ways to play and compete anywhere. Gather friends to build your PvP team in 3v3 or see who really has game in 1v1 and Dynasty 5v5 modes. The online competitive modes offer a unique experience for mobile. Hop into a quick multiplayer session experience between all NBA Infinite players to fuel your competitive spirit! Collect and upgrade a dream roster of current NBA players, make big decisions that turn a starting five into a championship lineup, and upgrade the coaching staff to strengthen their defensive and offensive tactics. At its core, NBA Infinite is about expressing love for the greatest game in the universe — NBA basketball. Cross up opponents with Exclusive and Dominance skills that are unique to each NBA star, nail the perfect give-and-go, and hit the game-winning buzzer beater — all from the comfort of a phone. It's pure basketball — nothing more, nothing less — because basketball is perfect just the way it is.

"We're committed to crafting an authentic NBA gaming experience that fuels fans' love of the game," said Anthony Crouts, Senior Director, Level Infinite. "NBA Infinite offers realistic visuals, intense real-time PvP matchups, and an ever-growing roster of fan-favorite players. We can't wait for everyone to lace up their sneakers and hit the court."

