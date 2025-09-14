Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: canada, Gambit Digital, Montreal

New Montreal Studio Gambit Digital Announces Its Own Launch

There a new gaming developer in Montreal, Canada, going by the namew of Studio Gambit, which is now open working on stuff

Article Summary Gambit Digital, a new indie game developer, has officially launched in Montreal, Canada.

The studio unites seasoned industry veterans and new talent within Montreal’s Indie Asylum network.

Led by Zac Antonaci, Chad Young, and Kevin Chancey, Gambit Digital blends development and publishing expertise.

Focused on long-term partnerships, Gambit Digital empowers developers with tools, support, and flexibility.

A new indie game developer opened its doors this past week, as Gambit Digital announced that it is now up and running. This particular company is based in Montreal, Canada, and is made up of several experienced hands and new independent creators who aim to do things a little differently compared to other companies. The team is also part of the Indie Asylum, Montreal's collaborative indie ecosystem, where they unite, bonding over 200 developers across 18 studios. We have more detasils on the studio from the announcement below.

Gambit Digital

Born from the same spirit of cooperation and bold creativity, Gambit Digital extends that vision into the publishing arena, giving developers the tools, support, and strategic edge to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Unlike many traditional publishing houses, Gambit Digital is run by people who know what it takes to build and scale studios. Its founding team includes leaders who created their own successful studios, alongside veterans who have led the growth of leading global publishers. Spearheaded by Zac Antonaci, Chad Young, and Kevin Chancey, the publishing division has released some of the most iconic titles of recent decades and sold tens of millions of copies globally. This unique mix ensures that Gambit Digital understands both sides of the equation: the challenges developers face and the opportunities that publishers can unlock.

"Publishing today has to be more than a transaction—it has to be a long-term partnership," said CEO Zac Antonaci. "At Gambit Digital, we're focused on helping and working hand in hand with developers not just to launch their games, but to build sustainable long-term momentum. From porting to post-launch growth, our mission is to expand possibilities and give studios the tools and opportunities to thrive in an ever-changing global market."

"Gambit Digital exists to tilt the playing field in favor of developers," said co-founder Chris Chancey. "We're builders ourselves. We know what it means to take risks, to scale up, and to find the right partners. Gambit is here to give studios the choice, flexibility, and firepower to succeed—without losing sight of why we make games in the first place."

