New Racing Game Neon Apex: Beyond The Limit Announced

Neon Apex: Beyond The Limit is a brand new racing title with an old-school feel, as you will be racing in the future sometime next year

Indie game developer Repixel8 and publisher Numskull Games have announced their latest game on the way with the racing title Neon Apex: Beyond The Limit. The game has a bit of a PS1/PS2 era look and feel going for it, as you'll play one of several racers in the future competing against each other on various tracks, using all sorts of vehicles that you can customize at your disposal. All set to a killer soundtrack that will get you in the mood to go racing people at neckbreak speeds along neon-colored tracks. The game doesn't have a set release window yet, only that it will be coming out sometime in 2025, and we're guessing that will end up being an Early Access release. For now, enjoy the latest trailer above and the info below.

Neon Apex: Beyond The Limit

Earth 2124. Race for the soul of humanity. Take to the streets to earn cash, upgrade your ride and prove you've got what it takes to go beyond the limit of the Neon Apex. Open only to the most elite racers, both human and other, prove that you can handle breakneck speeds and perilous racecourses to win it all. Only the fastest and most daring racers can rise to glory. Master breakneck speeds and navigate perilous tracks to prove your supremacy in this high-stakes futuristic competition.

Humanities finest have gathered to prove that a human mind behind the wheel will always be best. They'll be up against cybernetically enhanced humans as well as AI-driven androids. Gear Up: Choose from a variety of cars and bikes and tune them up in the garage with your winnings.

Choose from a variety of cars and bikes and tune them up in the garage with your winnings. Feel the Speed: Get ready to be racing at over 200mph whilst managing your boost, dodging traffic and drifting your way to victory across multiple different modes.

