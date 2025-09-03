Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jason Scalfano, Ultrasound, Walter Woods

New Sci-Fi Body Horror Game Ultrasound Announced

Its time to take body horror to a new level in the game Ultrasound, as you'll use your own machine to help patients in weird ways

Article Summary Ultrasound is a new sci-fi body horror game set aboard a star-bound space freighter.

Play as Medical Officer Dana Voss, using a portable ultrasound to diagnose alien infections.

Perform tense, gruesome surgeries and craft strange medicines to save your ship and crew.

Choices matter—manage ship systems, face multiple endings, and uncover unsettling secrets.

Solo indie game developers Walter Woods and Jason Scalfano have revealed their latest game, as we're getting ultra-horrorific with the game Ultrasound. The game will have you playing as a medical officer with a portable ultrasound aboard a spaceship, using it to help crew members deal with all sorts of ailments that you might come across while in space. Enjoy the trailer and details about the game here as it will be released for PC sometime in 2026.

Ultrasound

Set aboard a long-haul space freighter hurtling towards a star, Ultrasound sees players step into the shoes of Medical Officer Dana Voss, as she diagnoses and performs surgical procedures upon a grotesque alien infection which is rapidly spreading aboard the ship. As the infection grows and begins to take hold, critical ship systems are at risk of failing; only by using an array of surgical apparatus and a portable ultrasound machine to scan, identify, and diagnose will Dana have any hope of averting a fatal cosmic collision. New medical tools must be found, upgrades must be made, and strange injections must be formulated to deal with ever-expanding growths and unwanted mutations. This dread-soaked interstellar adventure is laden with difficult decisions and disgusting discoveries that will impact Dana's journey and shape her ultimate fate.

A mysterious infectioon is spreading aboard a long-haul space freighter. As Medical Officer Dana Voss, you must diagnose and perform surgical procedures on ship systems. Restore functionality before your collision course with a star comes to a cosmic end.

Use a Portable Ultrasound Machine to discover and diagnose bizarre malformations that hide within your ship.

Perform surgery to repair infected systems in tense and gruesome procedures that will test your skills.

Maintain unique ship systems such as life support, power, cargo manifests, and more. The failure of each system has drastic effects on your play experience, forcing you to adapt and manage resources effectively.

Craft strange medicines to heal and eradicate foreign growths. Navigate the risks, rewards, and unexpected effects of your creations.

Multiple endings and high variety in each playthrough. Discover hidden secrets and new dimensions of the story each time.

