New Survival Horror Adventure Game Remote Control Announced

Remote Control is a brand-new sci-fi survival horror adventure title where you remote control humans on board a distressed spaceship

Article Summary Remote Control is a new sci-fi survival horror game set on a derelict spaceship releasing in 2026.

Players remote-control human proxies, issuing text commands to uncover the ship's deadly mystery.

Each of 12 human vessels has unique skills and death is permanent—choose wisely to survive.

Inspired by Alien: Isolation and Severance, expect psychological tension and immersive horror.

Indie game developer Canteen and publisher Weekend Games released a new trailer for their latest game, Remote Control. The team refers to this game as "Alien: Isolation meets Severance," as you remote control human proxies on board a spaceship that has come under some kind of distress, with all of its crew dead or missing. Its up to you to use them how you see fit and determine what their lives are worth to get the job done. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will launch sometime in 2026.

Remote Control

A deep-space spacecraft has gone mysteriously silent. The crew is dead, the incident is undocumented and the only way to uncover the truth is by using a series of human "proxies" controlled by you via a terminal in a far-off (and safe) location. You'll issue typed commands through the terminal interface, forcibly directing proxies to navigate the ship, investigate objects, and discover the events that led to disaster. Humans have flaws, though, with fear, a desire to live, and being butter-fingers all getting in the way.

However, they are unable to completely resist your commands, even if there is sometimes a little pushback… Drawing inspiration from Alien: Isolation's sustained dread and the dehumanizing psychological horror of Severance, Remote Control blends typing-driven gameplay that feels reminiscent of classic text-based adventure games, merged with recent hits like Mouthwashing and No, I'm Not a Human. The game is anticipated to be released later this year.

How Many People Does it Take to Investigate an Infested Spaceship? 12, Apparently: You'll get 12 attempts to discover the truth. Each vessel (human) has unique qualities and traits which can aid or abet your mission. Just remember, their death is permanent.

You'll get 12 attempts to discover the truth. Each vessel (human) has unique qualities and traits which can aid or abet your mission. Just remember, their death is permanent. Dark and Immersive Sci-Fi: Step into a classic space horror. Expect a spacecraft drifting through space, a lack of power supply and lighting, and plenty of blood smeared on walls.

Step into a classic space horror. Expect a spacecraft drifting through space, a lack of power supply and lighting, and plenty of blood smeared on walls. QWERTY Your Way to the Truth: Every input is via your keyboard as you'll type "move left" or "turn around" to direct vessels around the ship.

Every input is via your keyboard as you'll type "move left" or "turn around" to direct vessels around the ship. It's Just an Office Job: All the death and gore getting a little much? Take a break, step away from the desk, and go hang out by the water cooler. There's definitely nothing unnerving going around the office, either… right?

All the death and gore getting a little much? Take a break, step away from the desk, and go hang out by the water cooler. There's definitely nothing unnerving going around the office, either… right? Psychological and Moral Tension: Force compliance from unruly vessels, navigate resistance, and try not to get too annoyed when Eugene's crumby fingers struggle to complete an input on the control panel.

