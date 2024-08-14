Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Roto VR Explorer

New VR Gaming Chair Roto VR Explorer Announced

Roto has unveiled a new piece of gaming equipment specifically made for VR players with the reveal of the Roto VR Explorer

Roto has unveiled their latest gaming product, which is coming to the market for VR players, as they have created the new Roto VR Explorer gaming chair. As you can see from the image below and the video above, this is a chair that has been specifically designed for VR players to sit in and engage with their preferred headpiece so they can remain in a central spot without having to move around or redefine their playing space. This includes giving you a footrest and the ability to spin around easily to get the most out of the 3D environment, with few limitations in the way that you might experience in a normal gaming chair. While the chair looks interesting and helpful to some degree, the price is another story as the company is looking to have you pay $800 for this. You can judge for yourself if it's worth the money as it will be released in October.

Roto VR Explorer

The Roto VR creates an unparalleled immersive experience with Meta Quest headsets with its patented "Look & Turn" technology which transforms the seated 360º experience with its powerful motorized base and full-body haptics. It will be the first-ever VR chair under the "Made for Meta" program.

Roto VR's proprietary Look & Turn technology intuitively rotates users to where they look, solving the problems of 360º viewing, locomotion, and motion sickness.

A built-in rumble pack that provides haptic feedback through the whole body, adding tangible immersion.

Developed for Meta Quest headsets and compatible with all seated VR experiences.

Fully compatible with over 400+ games and apps available from the Meta Quest store.

High-quality leather seat with back supports, adjustable seat height, and a footrest for 360º comfort.

Cable management solution and smart charging.

Modular in design and supports a range of accessories, adding functionality for different types of game set-ups (sold separately).

