New World Season 5 Will Be Released On March 12

Amazon Games have revealed details of what's to come of Season 5 in New World, as Season Of The Guardian arrives next week.

Article Summary Season 5 of New World releases on March 12 with a rich finale to the Main Storyline Quest.

New Seasonal Trial Winter Rune Forge challenges players with puzzles and boss fights.

Eight new Artifacts introduce diverse playstyles and powerful traits for gamers to exploit.

Enhancements include a fresh Season Pass, cooking and trade skill upgrades, and combat system improvements.

Amazon Games recently revealed that they will launch Season 5 of New World next week, as players will get to dive in on March 12. The big addition to the game will be the conclusion to the Main Storyline Quest that you've been on since the start of the game, as well as a new Season Trial, several new events, eight new Artifacts, a new season pass, better controller support, new content within Aeternum, and more. We have snippets from the blog reveal below, as you can read the full news on their website.

New World – Season Of The Guardian

NEW SEASONAL TRIAL: WINTER RUNE FORGE

Join up to 10 max-level players in a bone-chilling gauntlet of increasingly difficult enemies. This Seasonal Trial requires teamwork to overcome Rune puzzles, slay an Icey Construct, and fell an Ancient Ice Guardian for unique rewards.

NEW ARTIFACTS

Grab 8 new Artifacts that excel through unique playstyles. Here are some of their key traits:

Sin – Hatchet Corruption: Debuffs last 25% longer. (Works on both weapons) Defile: Deals 2% more damage per debuff on target. (5 stacks max)

Venom – Spear Poison Tipped: Heavy attacks with either weapon cause poison, dealing 20% weapon damage for 5s.

Tempest Fury – Great Axe Momentum: Successful attacks gain 3% movement speed for 3s. (Works on both weapons and stacks 10 times).

Nature's Wrath – Medium Chestwear Nature's Blessing: Empower expires 200% faster, but you deal 20% more damage.

Gilli's Gravity Gauntlets – Heavy Glove Whenever you take damage, gain a charge that increases the damage of your next attack by 3% (max 10 charges).

Ironheart – Heavy Legwear When not in heavy loadout, gain 20% more max health.

Creed Boots – Light Footwear Ambush: Deal 15% more damage and 25% critical chance as long as you haven't hit the target within 20s.

Phoenix – Amulet Phoenix Revival: When you receive lethal damage, avoid death and become invulnerable for 2s (180s cooldown)



NEW SEASON PASS

New World: Season of the Guardian introduces a new Season Journey, new Activity Card, new Challenges, and new rewards, including cosmetics and consumables.

COOKING AND OTHER TRADE SKILL CHANGES

Look forward to ingredient updates, revamped Cooking progression, Legendary Fish recipe tweaks, the removal of split attribute food, and more. We'll have additional details to share in a future Deep Dive article.

UPGRADED COMBAT & ANIMATION SYSTEM

We've upgraded our old combat and animation system to improve performance in high-traffic areas with many players like Wars and OPR. This new system will also make it easier to improve on our combat going forward. We've done our best to keep the feel of the game the same or better, but would definitely like to hear about things that don't feel right after the upgrade.

