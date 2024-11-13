Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: ARC Raiders, Gensei Online, Project Overkill, Supervive, The First Berserker: Khazan

Nexon Reveals Full G-Star 2024 Games Lineup

Nexon has revealed all five games they will have on display for G-Star 2024, as attendees will be able to play demos for all

Article Summary Nexon unveils five exciting game demos at G-Star 2024, showcasing diverse genres and gameplay experiences.

Supervive offers MOBA battle royale thrills with unique Hunter characters and strategic gameplay elements.

Project Overkill blends Dungeon & Fighter's action with high-quality 3D graphics and multiverse adventures.

Gensei Online and ARC Raiders promise engaging, casual, and survival gameplay for RPG and shooter fans.

Nexon has revealed the games they will have available during G-Star 2024 this week, as five titles will be on hand for people to try demos of. The five games include the MOBA battle royale Supervive, the 3D action RPG Project Overkill, the hardcore action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan, the casual RPG Gensei Online, and the PvPvE action survival shooter ARC Raiders. We have more info on all five here.

Supervive

Supervive, the PC MOBA Battle Royale game from Theorycraft Games, introduces fast-paced combat for a thrilling gameplay experience, featuring a two-player team demo where players can choose from 14 unique "Hunter" characters and battle in teams until only one remains. Supervive goes beyond the standard formula by incorporating aerial combat, sound-based tactics, and a strategic growth system for "Hunter" characters, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in survival across vast battlegrounds. The game's global open beta test will be available from November 20 (PST).

Project Overkill

Developed with the Dungeon & Fighter IP, Project Overkill is a 3D action RPG, with Neople's signature intense action blending seamlessly with high-quality 3D graphics, amplifying the game's immersive qualities. Project Overkill takes place within the multiverse of the Dungeon & Fighter Universe, beginning 14 years before the events of Dungeon Fighter Online. Players will meet beloved characters from the original game and experience a unique blend of familiar and new adventures in the world of Arad. The demo will give players the chance to experience some of the title's story-based quests and high-difficulty elite dungeons.

The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action RPG developed by Neople for PC and consoles, set within the multiverse of the Dungeon & Fighter Universe. The game brings Dungeon Fighter Online's signature dynamic action to consoles, while unfolding a brutal tale of revenge through the story of Khazan. Its unique 3D cel-shaded animation-style graphics enhance the dramatic atmosphere and deliver intense, immersive action. Following showcases at gamescom and Tokyo Game Show, The First Berserker: Khazan's hands-on demo will allow players to explore its initial area, Heinmach, and engage in fierce battles with the bosses "Volbaino" and "Rangkus," showcasing the game's unique hardcore action elements.

Gensei Online

The casual RPG Gensei Online, based on a popular IP 'Gensei Suikoden' and developed by SUPERCAT, will make its playable debut. In Gensei Online, players are able to enjoy original characters like "Ataho," "Linshan," and "Smash" as they complete missions, engage in mini-games, and challenge boss content for a refreshing gameplay experience. Through the mobile demo version, players are also able to experience the original content of Gensei Online, along with fast-paced character progression and a new character system that allows the utilization of various characters in combat.

ARC Raiders

This place isn't safe and hasn't been for a long time. About a decade ago, a mysterious mechanized threat appeared here. They're known as ARC. People have fled to the underground colony of Speranza, seeking supplies to survive, and shelter from the machines. Demand for resources is at an all-time high. But getting those resources is a risky job, and it isn't for everyone. That's why you've enlisted as a Raider, scavenging for vital supplies that are scattered across the landscape. Everything from leftovers from yesterday's run-in with ARC to the unlikely remains of a pinball machine.

