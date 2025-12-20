Posted in: eSports, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite, Livewire

NFL Race To The End Zone Pro-Am Fortnite Tourney Announced

NFL Race To The End Zone is a new Fortnite tournament that will run Super Bowl weekend in partnership with Livewire and the NFL

Article Summary NFL and Livewire announce the "Race to the End Zone" Pro-Am Fortnite tournament for Super Bowl weekend.

Event culminates a 21-episode docuseries with elite gaming creators and NFL stars competing live.

The Pro-Am Fortnite showdown takes place February 4, 2026, during Super Bowl LX week in Las Vegas.

Verizon serves as presenting sponsor, amplifying NFL’s push into gaming and creator-led esports.

Livewire and the NFL have teamed up to present a new Fortnite esports event taking place during Super Bowl weekend, as they unveiled the NFL Race to the End Zone. This is the culmination of their docuseries of the same name, as players will take each other on in a Pro-Am tourney that will be held the same week as the big game. We have the finer details of what you can expect below.

NFL Race to the End Zone Powered by Verizon

NFL Race to the End Zone powered by Verizon is a 21-episode creator-led docuseries uniting NFL players and Legends with some of the biggest names in video gaming. With fourteen episodes released on the NFL's official YouTube channel, the series is now building toward NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE powered by Verizon—the Pro-Am tournament featuring Fortnite to be held February 4, 2026, during Super Bowl LX week. This exciting live gaming event features elite creators such as Joe Bartolozzi, SypherPK, MMG, and the Botez Sisters in a showdown featuring one of the most influential rosters ever assembled. This season finale is set to deliver audiences advertisers cannot replicate through traditional media or creator buys, reinforcing the NFL's position at the center of gaming culture while providing scaled, brand-safe reach for partners.

Designed as a multi-platform media engine, the series blends behind-the-scenes access, competitive gameplay, and talent-driven storytelling that travels naturally across platforms. Full episodes premiere on NFL YouTube, while cut-through moments, behind-the-scenes footage, and short-form cutdowns flow across Instagram, TikTok, and creator channels—turning every matchup into an always-on distribution cycle. As presenting sponsor, Verizon plays a central role in amplifying the program throughout the season, supporting distribution and fueling the build toward the NFL's only officially sanctioned live gaming event and a clear signal of the league's long-term commitment to gaming as a core entertainment vertical.

