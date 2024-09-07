Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, NHL 25

NHL 25 Highlights Greater Player Controls In Latest Entry

EA Sports has revealed mroe details about the innovations for NHL 25, as they discuss the new additions using their ICE-Q technology

EA Sports released new notes and a video highlighting some of the new changes to NHL 25, as they talk about having greater control of players. The team has employed their logic-driven ICE-Q gameplay system to almost every aspect of the game this time around, designed to give you what should feel like a more authentic feeling while on the ice. These changes affect a number of things, such as the overhauled skating system and an advanced AI of CPU-controlled players. We have more of the dev notes released this week for you below.

NHL 25 – ICE-Q Innovations

Next-Gen Vision Control

Next-Gen Vision Control is a revamp of Chel's skating system, modernizing how players skate and navigate the ice more precisely. Walk the blueline and square up to the puck carrier while staying locked on goal for better shot opportunities. Or take advantage of narrow spaces to cut through traffic and get a shot off. When Next-Gen Vision Control is active, and the player has the puck in the offensive zone, they now skate with the net as the target. Players can now open up their bodies to go for goal, find an open teammate, or retain possession while moving around the zone. When not in possession, the player targets the puck when Next-Gen Vision Control is active. This allows for more accurate pass pick-ups and can set up the opportunity for a Skill-Based One-Timer. This major innovation delivers a more fluid skating experience that looks and feels incredibly authentic.

Empowered AI

Empowered AI revolutionizes NHL 25 with a complete overhaul of the AI player system. CPU players now have heightened awareness and greater intelligence, which leads to better positioning on the ice and improved game reading. This innovation delivers more fluid gameplay and enables players to execute plays in a true-to-life fashion. Chel's In-Zone strategies, including Behind the Net, Overload, and Crash the Net, have been rebuilt to allow skaters to better utilize open space, making it easier to receive the puck and become an offensive threat. Rush Plays now create greater realism, with AI players intuitively reading the game to find space instead of simply crashing the far post.

Reactive Actions

Gone are the days of players getting tangled up and running into each other. Thanks to Reactive Actions, new collision avoidance animations allow players to glide past one another and look for space to receive the puck, just like the pros. Defense is also more dynamic with the introduction of panic turns, enabling players to turn on a dime and use their stick to shut down space. Players will also stick out their legs to block a shot or pass, and offensive teammates will lower their sticks into passing lanes if they feel they're in a good spot. These enhancements ensure players are more aware of what happens during play and react in real time, creating a new level of authentic intelligence and improving the game's second-by-second flow.

Skill Based One-Timers

The power of ICE-Q and the game's ability to create more significant scoring opportunities have enabled the new Skill-Based One-Timers to deliver exhilarating hockey moments. One-timers come to life through an in-game indicator based on an attacker's openness and position on the ice. Once identified, players can pass the puck to set up the skill-based shot, which creates a greater opportunity to score when executed with perfect timing and precision.

