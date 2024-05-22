Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Celebrates Its Second Anniversary

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds has revealed plans for the game's Second Anniversary, with a few new events and limited-time features.

Article Summary Celebrate Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds' second anniversary with new events.

Join the 2nd Anniversary Foot Race: Sagartha for exclusive rewards.

Collect 2,222 Special Summon Coupons from in-game activities.

Find Hidden Gifts and complete missions for rare anniversary items.

Netmarble has revealed plans for a proper anniversary event, as Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds will be celebrating its second anniversary. As you might suspect from an event like this, you have limited-time features being added to the game that will be here for a few weeks before it all gets blown out with the candles. Which includes a special summon and a new gift to snag. We have more info below as the anniversary is now live.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Second Anniversary

The brand-new 2nd Anniversary Foot Race: Sagartha is now available through June 19. Players will use the Reward Ticket that can be claimed four times a week in their mailbox and run in an exciting Foot Race across the mystical ancient city of Sagartha. After the match is over, participants will earn rewards such as the Choice Summon Coupon, 5★ Tetro Puzzle Selection Pack, Sparkling Heart and more based on stages reached.

2nd Anniversary Special Summon: Players can receive a total of 2,222 2nd Anniversary Special Summon Coupons through various in-game events and activities. These Special Summon Coupons will give players a chance to obtain multiple rare items and power up materials that will help raise their Combat Power. Players can also obtain the 2nd Anniversary Cluu Costume Chest and the 2nd Anniversary Cluu Bouncer Amber by using the rewards they have earned.

Find the Hidden 2nd Anniversary Gift!: Clear the 2nd Anniversary Hidden Missions in Evermore to receive valuable rewards including the 2nd Anniversary Rare 4★ Equipment Chest and the 2nd Anniversary Title.

2x the Joy for the 2nd Anniversary! Mission Event: Complete different missions per tier to earn rewards. For example, checking-in to the kingdom during the event period will provide players with 2nd Anniversary Special Summon Coupons. Other missions include donating to the kingdom and participating in the Foot Race: Sagartha, where players can receive gifts such as the 2nd Anniversary Rare 4★ Familiar Selection Capsule, the Rare 6★ Toy Chest and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!