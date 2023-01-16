Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Launches First 2023 Event It's a new year and it's a new start to Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds as the first event of 2023 is now live in the game

Netmarble has released a brand new event into Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, as players can now experience the year's first activities. This is technically the New Year's update, even though it's coming more than a week off from the official start of the new year. But we'll give them some slack since it's still in the month of January. The events that you'll be able to take part in are a daily check-in that will give you some rewards each day that vary from day to day, as well as a new dice event that will have you going off to complete missions for some better prizes and items. We got more details for you below as this event will be running for the next few weeks.

"Players will have the opportunity to celebrate the start of the new year in limited-time events for special rewards:

14 days of checking into the game will reward players with the Traditional Otherworld Costume and various Summon Coupons. New Year Dice Event: Completing simple missions such as checking in to the Kingdom will give players access to this event with rewards available, including a Miraculous Warding Doll Selection Chest, 6★ Tetro Puzzle Selection Pack, and Uncommon Weapon Enhancement Stones.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is also adding new content in this update, including a ski-wear costume, the Extreme Winter Outfit, and a new Rare Darkness Familiar, Relixx. Players can now ride two new mounts – 'Snow Racer' as well as 'Eternal Flame.' Furthermore, this latest update introduces players to a new Field Boss. The ancient mechanical dragon Mecharagon returns in an even more powerful form as Corrupted Mecharagon. Players can earn this powerful foe's Sealed Mecharagon Earrings Chest by defeating Corrupted Mecharagon during the first or second week of the event."