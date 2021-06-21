NieR Replicant Crossover Arrives In Yoko Taro's SINoALICE

Some fun news for people who are playing Yoko Taro's SINoALICE as the NieR Replicant crossover drops into the game on Tuesday. Pokelabo, Inc. and Square Enix have come together for the special event, which will bring in several characters and special events for you to take part in. We have a few of the details of the event below, but keep in mind this one won't be running for that long, as it is set to end on July 6th, 2021.

SINoALICE New Collaboration Event: "Lies and Atonement"

This event will feature a special scenario starring Devola & Popola (VA: Ryoko Shiraishi) and the Three Little Pigs (VA: Aoi Yūki). Users will be able to play The Shooting Gallery, where they can acquire collaboration weapons, armor, and other in-game items. Team up with guild members to gather the most tickets and earn fantastic rewards!

Featuring new collaboration classes for Yonah, King of Facade & Fyra, Kainé, Emil & Grimoire Weiss, Devola & Popola, and Strange Girl! STEP Grimoires: "Forgotten Bookmarks" and "Bookmarked Memories: Rebirth" From 2021/6/22 (after maintenance), STEP grimoires "Forgotten Bookmarks" and "Bookmarked Memories: Rebirth" will be available. "Forgotten Bookmarks" will have two parts, each featuring its own class unlock weapons. "Forgotten Bookmarks: 1st Night" features Devola & Popola/Paladin and Emil & Grimoire Weiss/Sorcerer, and "Forgotten Bookmarks: 2nd Night" features Kainé/Crusher and Strange Girl/Mage. "Bookmarked Memories: Rebirth" will feature new class unlock weapons for Yonah/Sorcerer and King of Facade & Fyra/Paladin. These weapons come with a special effect exclusive to the event "Lies and Atonement." Use them to make the most out of your play.

Collaboration Grimoire Bookmarked Memories: Return

Featuring redux classes from Kainé, Young Emil, and Devola & Popola Reappearing classes are Kainé/Breaker, Young Emil/Mage, and Devola & Popola/Cleric. Featuring a new Three Little Pigs class and redux Young Nier! Twilight Crystal/Class Unlock SR Weapon Set Available at the Shop! Twilight Crystal/Class Unlock SR Weapon Sets will be available for purchase at the shop.

Available Products