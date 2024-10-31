Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Music

Nintendo Music App Revealed For Online Members

Nintendo annoucned their new Nintendo Music app this week, but the catch is you need a Nintendo Switch Online account to use it

Article Summary Nintendo Music app streams 40 years of game soundtracks on smartphones for Switch Online members.

Create and share playlists, search by game, and get recommendations from your Switch play activity.

Listen offline or loop favorite tracks; filter out spoilers with customizable settings.

Free for Nintendo Switch Online users; plans start at $3.99/month or bundled with Expansion Pack.

Nintendo announced this week they have a new app coming out, as the Nintendo Music app will give you access to a ton of their own music for you to listen to. The team revealed the new app is available right now for smart phone users, giving you the ability to listen to 40 years of music from the company's vast library of titles in one collection. However, there is a catch, as you'll need an active Nintendo Switch Online account to access the music. We have more details for you below, as the app is available now.

Nintendo Music

With Nintendo Music, you can stream songs right from the app or download them to the app for offline listening. Search for songs by game title, track name, playlist name, or even browse by screenshot. Need background music while you work or study? You can loop songs or extend select tracks to 15, 30, or 60 minutes for uninterrupted listening. No need to worry about game spoilers either because you can filter out soundtracks that may spoil certain moments for you. Find your favorite songs and build personal playlists that you can share with others, or browse curated playlists created by Nintendo. You'll also receive recommendations based on your Nintendo Switch Play Activity! More music will continue to be added to the app, so be sure to keep an ear out.

Nintendo Music is available today, at no additional cost, for Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members in the U.S. and Canada. Nintendo Switch Online Individual Memberships start at just $3.99 USD for one month or $19.99 USD for 12 months. With a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can also enjoy online play with compatible games on Nintendo Switch, growing libraries of classic games, the ability to save on select digital games by purchasing pairs of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers, and other benefits and special offers.

