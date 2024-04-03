Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Tetris 99, Video Games | Tagged: Princess Peach: Showtime!, tetris

Nintendo Reveals Princess Peach-Themed Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

Nintendo will be bringing Princess Peach over to Tetris 99, as the next Maximus Cup happens this weekend focused on her new game.

Nintendo revealed the next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup is on the way this weekend, as players will be getting a Princess Peach: Showtime! themed event. As you might suspect from the event, you'll be playing it from April 5-8, trying to rack up 100 event points over the course of several games. Even it it means you take last place 100 times. In return, you'll be rewarded with special themes and content tied to the latest release from the company. We have more details below as it will all begin this Friday.

Tetris 99 39th Maximus Cup

The Tetris 99 39th Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on April 5 to 11:59 p.m. PT on April 8. To participate, any Nintendo Switch Online member just needs to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Princess Peach: Showtime! In addition to Tetris 99, with a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can enjoy online play with compatible games, growing libraries of classic games, the ability to save on select digital games by purchasing pairs of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers, and several other benefits and special offers.

In the Princess Peach: Showtime! game, Peach must save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch, and thwart their plot to bring each show to a tragic conclusion. As Peach, you'll team up with the theater's guardian Stella, and transform to match each performance – play as Swordfighter Peach, Patissiere Peach, Figure Skater Peach, Kung Fu Peach, Detective Peach and more. Each powerful transformation grants Peach showstopping abilities to best save each play – good thing, because it's going to take plenty of panache to bring this adventure to its triumphant final bow!

