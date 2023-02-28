NIS America Announces Crymachina Will Release This Fall Get a glimpse at the brand new action RPG title on the way from NIS America as Crymachina will be released sometime this Fall.

NIS America revealed that their latest title, Crymachina, will be coming out for PC and consoles in the Fall of 2023. This is an all-new action RPG with a fresh IP for people to dive into. The game is being developed by the FURYU Corporation, who are responsible for games such as The Caligula Effect, Crystar, The Legend of Legacy, The Alliance Alive, and MONARK. Aside from the info we have below and the Japanese trailers released this evening, there isn't a lot of information about the gameplay we can expect to see. We'll just have to kick back and wait for more info, but for the time being, it looks pretty awesome. Enjoy the trailers down at the bottom.

"In a world where humans went extinct thousands of years ago, synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina have been tasked to bring mankind back. Join three E.V.E, the recreated psyches of deceased humans instilled in synthetic bodies, as they seek their full-fledged humanity and explore Eden to discover the secrets hidden within. Flashy, action-packed combat paired with in-depth weapon customization creates a visually stunning RPG experience. Dark scenery and striking science-fiction visuals bring the world of Crymachina to life."

#STYLISH – Eye-catching visuals are supported with alluring sci-fi artwork from @Rolua_N and @Yoshi6054, bringing the bleak, dark world of Crymachina to life!

– Eye-catching visuals are supported with alluring sci-fi artwork from @Rolua_N and @Yoshi6054, bringing the bleak, dark world of Crymachina to life! #STRONG – This emotional story dives deep into the qualities of humans and pushes players to question their perception of humanity.