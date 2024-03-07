Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, RPG Maker, RPG Maker WITH

NIS America Announces RPG Maker WITH Coming This Fall

The latest game in the RPG Maker franchise is on the way later this year, as RPG Maker WITH will let you build and share on consoles.

Article Summary NIS America unveils RPG Maker WITH for a Fall release, promising the most robust features yet.

NIS America revealed the latest entry in the RPG Maker series this morning, as RPG Maker WITH will be coming out later this year. The company is hailing this as one of the most robust versions of the game so far, as you'll have an easy-to-learn system that will not just show you how to make your own RPG, but provide you with practically everything you need to make whatever kind of RPG you'd like. The game comes with its own tools, controls, and a massive library of premade sample games and assets for you to utilize. What's more, you can post your games online and play other creators' titles to be inspired and provide feedback. An exact date has yet to be set, but the game will arrive sometime this Fall for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

RPG Maker WITH

As the latest installment in the RPG Maker series, RPG Maker WITH features more tools and greater accessibility than ever before. The user-friendly interface and intuitive controls make it easy to choose between creating simple or complex assets and functions, so you can dive right in, regardless of skill level. Not sure what to make? Head online to play other creators' games and get inspired, then inspire others by sharing your own. And, for the first time ever in a console RPG Maker title, you can even share your assets and unfinished projects!

Create Your Way: Making your own game has never been easier! Whether you've never made a game or are a seasoned professional, user-friendly controls and options for simple to complex creations, make it easy to dive right in.

Making your own game has never been easier! Whether you've never made a game or are a seasoned professional, user-friendly controls and options for simple to complex creations, make it easy to dive right in. Share With Others: Share custom assets and unfinished projects! Post your creations online and play other creators' games to gain inspiration, feedback, and inspire others.

Share custom assets and unfinished projects! Post your creations online and play other creators' games to gain inspiration, feedback, and inspire others. Oodles Of Assets: Utilize premade sample games and tons of assets to help you get started working on your ultimate RPG! Then, flex your creativity even further by crafting your own assets from scratch once you've become familiar with all the tools RPG Maker WITH has to offer.

