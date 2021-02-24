NIS America To Release Void Terrarium++ For PS5 On May 18th

NIS America announced today that Void Terrarium++ will be coming out on the PlayStation 5 on May 18th, 2021. This will be the first PS5 title for the company, and they chose well as the game has been going pretty well since being released last year. The game will be the complete version along with all the updates that have been added so far. You can check out more about it below along with the PS5 trailers to see how the game will perform on the new console in glorious 4K.

In a world contaminated with toxic fungi, a discarded maintenance robot finds a girl named Toriko on the brink of death. After nursing her back to health, you learn that she may very well be the last remaining human, and is highly vulnerable to the deadly conditions of the outside world. To ensure her survival, the robot and his newfound friend, a decommissioned AI known as factory AI, creates a refuge for her within a terrarium. To reinforce the terrarium as well as Toriko's poor health, the lone robot must venture into the wasteland to gather resources while battling the vagrant machines and mutated creatures that roam there. Along the way, the uncertain future of Toriko's existence and with her, the entire human race, will slowly come to light… From the creator of A Rose in the Twilight and htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary, this harrowing roguelike adventure combines cute visuals with a somber yet whimsical post-apocalyptic story. Void Terrarium++ looks and performs better than ever on PlayStation 5, and comes bundled with additional content like new emotes, outfits, hairstyles, diseases, and an all new environment to explore. Void Terrarium's amazing visual style, unique roguelike gameplay, and caretaking system all make a return.