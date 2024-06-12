Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: NosTale

NosTale Announces Heroes Of The Undercity Update

NosTale has revealed a brand new update with a ton of new content, as Heroes Of The Undercity has been added to the game.

Article Summary NosTale releases Heroes Of The Undercity, Act 9, Part 2, with new underground content.

Players confront new threats and engage in an epic "Moss Gigant, Pollutus Raid".

Face Gigant Arma in strategic robot factory battles requiring high-level coordination.

New specialist classes introduced, including Warrior's "Stone Breaker" and Archer's "Fog Hunter".

Gameforge revealed a brand new update this morning for NosTale, as the devs are rolling out the Heroes Of The Undercity update. The content is technically Act 9, Part 2, as players will see a greater focus on the underground movement in the city. Here, you'll run into new faces, uncover new mysteries and take on an all-new epic raid with intense combat. Enjoy the details below!

NosTale – Heroes Of The Undercity

Heroes of the Undercity advances the gripping story introduced in NosTale's Secrets of the Undercity update, released in December 2023. In that update, players embarked upon a grand storyline set in the new expansive underground world accessible from NosVille Meadows. Focusing on Undercity, the capital of the underworld inhabited by the frog-like Mullan race, players confronted new threats, explored the Invaded Western Mines, and faced challenging new raids, such as the "Moss Gigant, Pollutus Raid," to earn fantastic rewards.

Continuing the subterranean adventure, the Heroes of the Undercity content update expands into the lower reaches of the earth, featuring new powers that will empower heroes just in time to face off against new raid challenges. Tasked with uncovering the whereabouts of the elusive Techron, players will navigate hidden gates, secret laboratories, and enemy traps. Along the way, players will face the formidable Gigant Arma and its smaller counterparts, culminating in a strategic battle against a robot factory. This fresh take on the boss battle requires serious strategic coordination to overcome its intense combat, with only the highest-level NosTale players likely to defeat it.

To prepare players for this battle of epic proportions, a host of new specialists are being added, with one for each NosTale character class. Including the Warrior Specialist "Stone Breaker," capable of setting enemies alight or drilling right through them, and the sneaky sniping Archer Specialist "Fog Hunter," there are multiple new ways for NosTale players to customize their playstyles.

