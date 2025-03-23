Posted in: eSports, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 100 thieves, Oakley

Oakley Teams With 100 Thieves For New Eyewear Collection

Oakley and 100 Thieves have come together to make a new line of glasses for gamers, as two new designs have hit the market

Article Summary Oakley partners with 100 Thieves for a new gaming eyewear collection with cool designs.

Collection features HSTN Trigger 100T and Radar EV Path 100T for gamers and athletes.

Includes 100 Thieves branding and special features like Prizm lens technology.

Eyewear offers style and function, with prices starting over $200.

Oakley announced a brand new partnership last week when they launched two new designs for an eyewear collection, working with the famed esports team 100 Thieves. As you can see from the image here, they went with two specific designs for esports pros to both look cool and be functional toward what they need as gamers who need to stare into monitors all the time as part of their chosen hobby and, for some, their career. Gamers looking to get their hands on one of them can do so now, as they launched on Friday, but you'll also be paying a hefty sum for them as both run over $200. We have more details on them for you here, along with a quote from the announcement.

Oakley x 100 Thieves

This signature series features two unique styles that celebrate the fusion of gaming and culture. The collection includes:

HSTN Trigger 100T Grey Smoke: A gaming-focused pair of eyewear featuring Oakley 's Prizm Gaming 2.0 lens technology. $205 (MSRP)

A gaming-focused pair of eyewear featuring 's Prizm Gaming 2.0 lens technology. $205 (MSRP) Radar EV Path 100T Matte Black: A performance-oriented pair of sunglasses featuring an iridescent Prizm Road lens. $251 (MSRP)

Both styles in the collection showcase the 100 Thieves Geo-Print, a graphic inspired by Heads-Up Display (HUD) videogame maps, a 100 Thieves lens etch, and the 100 Thieves logo on the frame. This unique campaign symbolizes 100 Thieves' rich history and forward-thinking vision, capturing the sophistication, passion, and energy that defines their central role in gaming culture. The collection also includes a custom branded microbag and box sleeve, as well as a zippered hardcase, providing a complete 100 Thieves experience.

"We're thrilled to partner with Oakley to create this exclusive collection," said Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, Founder of 100 Thieves. "The HSTN blue light glasses have been essential for staying locked in longer while on stream, and our Radar EV sunglasses are my go-to's on the golf course."

