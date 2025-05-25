Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: adrift, S.K.9.8, Secret Sauce

Offroad Vaporwave Racer Title Adrift Releases Free Demo

Can you get fragile cargo across a top-down world in a vaoprwave vehicle? You can certainly try in the free demo of the game Adrift

Indie game developer S.K.9.8 and publisher Secret Sauce have released a free demo for their off-road vaporwave driving adventure game Adrift. This is a cool and interesting title where you'll take your vehicle and load it up with precious cargo, then you'll attempt to navigate the wilds and desert lands you're living in to get it safely to its destination. The demo will give you sample of what's to come on Steam, as the team work to release the game sometime this year.

Adrift

A blisteringly hot desert, fragile and mysterious cargo, and a sturdy off-road truck. You're in the middle of nowhere, with the sole task of delivering the Energy Core. In Adrift, you'll chart your own course between cooling stations, hoping the heat and the countdown of the clock doesn't bring about your doom. With no set path to follow, Adrift gives you the freedom to explore its neon dunes, winding canyons and gorgeous green, red, and purple plains. The game features one map with several biomes, unlockable areas, and thousands of secrets and shortcuts. Replay multiple times to speedrun, or uncover everything it has to offer – including how this psychedelic, 80s-inspired land came to become abandoned in the first place.

Purple Rain: Inspired by the vibrant hues and lighting of the 1980s, the colorful and dynamic art style of Adrift's world encourages you to get lost in it.

Inspired by the vibrant hues and lighting of the 1980s, the colorful and dynamic art style of Adrift's world encourages you to get lost in it. Let's Get Physical: Plot your own route and use the physics-based isometric drifting and driving to navigate the dunes, forests, cityscapes, and plains in style, accelerating and handbrake-turning in your agile off-road truck.

Under Pressure: Embark on a perilous adventure to deliver the Energy Core before the desert heat causes your cargo to go catastrophic, sending you to your doom. Make use of safe havens and cooling stations dotted across the map to keep the adventure (and your safety) going for a little bit longer.

