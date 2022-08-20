Old School RuneScape Announces Huge Customizable Raid

Jagex revealed there's a new major addition coming to Old School RuneScape as they will be launching a new customizable raid. The new raid is called Tombs of Amascut, which will allow you to choose from multiple modifiers, with the rewards for this raid being the best in-slot weapons and armor. We have more info on the raid below as it will be released in the game on August 24th.

​​Long ago, the citizens of the Kharidian Desert lived prosperous and luxurious lives. All that changed when Amascut, the Goddess of Rebirth, became corrupted and warped. She became the Devourer, intent on consuming every soul in existence. Deep within the desert, an ancient tomb has long hidden a great power – and she is determined to harness it at any cost. There is only one solution: take the fight to Amascut before it's too late!

Tombs of Amascut introduces the new invocation system that makes each raid run unique. Before entering the raid, players can choose from multiple modifiers that buff and debuff elements of the raid. Stacking invocations and their effects will increase the challenge for players but offer up rarer and more powerful loot as a reward. The raid continues directly from the quest Beneath Cursed Sands and tasks players to stop Amascut's ascension to godhood. There are four main areas which can be tackled in any order, each offering a specialised challenge in the form of combat and puzzles. No matter how players want to tackle the Tombs of Amascut, they can do it their own way.

The best-in-slot rewards for this raid include the Shadow of Tumeken, a powerful two-handed staff, Masori armour, a three-piece set of ranging gear, Elidinis' Ward, a shield with magic strength, Lightbearer, a special attack regenerating ring, and Osmumten's Fang, a deadly one-handed weapon.