One Punch Man: World Confirms Late January Release

Crunchyroll Games has confirmed a release date for One Punch Man: World, as the game will be released for mobile in late January.

Article Summary One Punch Man: World releases on iOS, Android, and PC on January 31, 2024.

Step into Saitama's shoes, fight famous bosses, and live the hero life.

Featuring iconic characters, new lore, and multiplayer action.

Immersive, cross-platform play with English, Spanish, and Portuguese support.

Crunchyroll Games revealed this week they have an official release date for One Punch Man: World, as the game is set to come out early next year. For the past couple of months, they have been taking pre-registrations for the title without any confirmation of when it would come out, but now we know that the game will be released for iOS and Android on January 31, 2024. We have a new trailer for you here along with the news.

"It's your turn to become a hero for fun in this highly-anticipated, action-packed, and immersive game set in the world of the hit anime series One Punch Man. Follow the journey of Saitama, a Hero for Fun. Play the game, play the anime. Defeat the Subterranean King, Mosquito Girl, Beast King, and many other familiar bosses from the series. One Punch Man: World is an online action game that recreates the world of the globally popular anime series One-Punch Man and offers a deep gameplay experience on PC and mobile with cross-platform play and progression. The game will be available on the App Store, Google Play, and PC with English, Spanish, and Portuguese language support."

Iconic Heroes: Play as beloved characters such as Genos, Mumen Rider, Silverfang, and many more… including One-Punch Man himself!

Play as beloved characters such as Genos, Mumen Rider, Silverfang, and many more… including One-Punch Man himself! New Lore: Take on legendary anime battles and experience new perspectives, perhaps some villainous ones too—like breaking out as Carnage Kabuto!

Take on legendary anime battles and experience new perspectives, perhaps some villainous ones too—like breaking out as Carnage Kabuto! The Fight: Go deep with easy-to-learn, hard-to-master combat! Parry attacks, explore combos, unleash ultimate skills, and finish bosses in style!

Go deep with easy-to-learn, hard-to-master combat! Parry attacks, explore combos, unleash ultimate skills, and finish bosses in style! The World: Experience a hero's everyday life, indulge in games at the Arcade, or join forces with Saitama for a discount frenzy at the supermarket!

Experience a hero's everyday life, indulge in games at the Arcade, or join forces with Saitama for a discount frenzy at the supermarket! Multiplayer Justice: Team up with fellow heroes to complete the tasks assigned by the Hero Association, defend the city, and become stronger!

