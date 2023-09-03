Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission, Virtuallyz Gaming

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission Will Launch September 21

Console fans can finally look forward to Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR, as Microids will release it later this month.

Developer Virtuallyz Gaming and publisher Microids confirmed this week that Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR would finally launch on consoles on September 21. While the game is already out on Steam, providing players with their own version of the game, the console version appeared to have been delayed without a reason. We're guessing to fully acclimate the game to console controls and make sure the VR version could work on platforms that don't have a VR setup. But in any case, we now know it will appear on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. We have more info below, and you can check out the trailer from clear back in June of what the game will look like.

"A reinterpretation of one of the founding games of the Rail Shooter genre, released as an arcade game in 1987, Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR adopts the same DNA as in the original game (sustained action in an atmosphere straight out of 1980s action films) but offers a new design. A few months ago, a new criminal organization made its appearance. In addition to trafficking arms and drugs, it has developed a new, super-powerful weapon. In its solo VR campaign, play as a special agent fighting a new criminal organization. In addition to arms and drug trafficking, the organization, led by the mysterious General Viper, has developed a powerful new weapon. After discovering several of its bases, you will be sent to dismantle the organization, destroy the weapon, and free the hostages held captive in surrounding camps."

The reinterpretation of the cult Arcade action game released in 1987

New artistic direction

Addition of parody-style voices

Gameplay focused on non-stop action

A campaign that can be played alone or with two players

Survival mode (fighting waves of enemies)

An arsenal of weapons (Uzi, shotgun, grenade launcher, etc.)

