Immortals Of Aveum Announces Two Updates On The Way

Electronic Arts are releasing two new patches for Immortals Of Aveum, as you can get oen now and the other is incoming soon.

The upcoming second patch will introduce AMD FSR 3 with frame generation on consoles and PC.

Enhanced Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support is set to improve screen performance.

New updates promise better framerates and a visual boost for IOA players across platforms.

Electronic Arts revealed two new patches are being added to Immortals Of Aveum, one of which is out now with the second one on the way. The first patch, which is out right now, brings in HDR support for both PS5 and XSX|S, as those two consoles will see a vast improvement in the visual upgrade. Meanwhile, the second patch will bring support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors and TVs on both PC and consoles. We have snippets from the dev notes, which you can check out on the game's website.

Immortals Of Aveum – Patch 1.0.6.3

Bringing HDR to IOA was something our team felt very passionate about. We wanted to provide players with gorgeous HDR visuals, and that meant taking the time to do it right. Once HDR became available in Unreal Engine 5, our team set to work to get Immortals of Aveum updated… then we hit a snag in our Caldera level. Although Aveum is brimming with magic, turning on HDR didn't magically make everything look the way we wanted it to. Caldera needed some extra love in the form of new lava shaders, new VFX, and other touch ups to make it look great in both SDR and HDR. Additionally, we had to balance IOA improvements while also working on other unannounced projects, which was tricky.

Patch 1.0.6.4

Thanks to the hard work of our wonderful partners at Enduring Games, patch 1.0.6.4 will soon bring AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3), including its frame generation capability, to Immortals of Aveum on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as FSR 3 updates for PC! We're pumped that Immortals of Aveum will be the first game to implement FSR 3 with frame generation on consoles. Soon, console and PC players alike can take advantage of FSR 3's temporal upscaling, advanced frame generation, and built-in latency reduction technology for improved framerates and game performance.

Again, thanks to our friends at Enduring, this FSR 3 update will also extend support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors and TVs on both PC and console, which will improve frame pacing and reduce occurrences of judder or screen tears. Additionally, FSR 3 on PC will be updated to a newer, better version that will further improve visual quality and performance of its temporal upscaling.

