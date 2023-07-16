Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cat's Cosmic Atlas, Steam

Cat's Cosmic Atlas Announced For Nintendo Switch & PC

Learn astrology through the eyes of a cat as RedDeer Games will release Cat's Cosmic Atlas on PC and Nintendo Switch this year.

Indie game developer and publisher RedDeer Games revealed their new educational game Cat's Cosmic Atlas is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch. The game will have you taking on the role of a young cat who learns about the stars and our solar system in this cozy title. And yes, you can pet the cat in this one. The game doesn't have a proper release date for it yet, only the idea that we'll see it before year's end. Until then, we got the trailer and info on the game for you below.

"Immerse in the captivating picture book style, combining whimsical illustrations with the celestial magic of stars and planets. The game aesthetic draws inspiration from classic children's literature, creating an enchanting world you WANT to explore. Educational values are seamlessly woven into the experience. Expand your knowledge about other worlds and stars. Learn fascinating facts about each celestial body you encounter. Earn badges to keep up with your discoveries. Choose what interests you the most and pursue the stars. Travel through our Solar System or stroll along the Southern and Northern sky. Your journey into space starts now! Fellie takes players through the Southern and Northern skies in the captivating picture book style, combining whimsical illustrations with the celestial magic of stars and planets. Cat's Cosmic Atlas aesthetic draws inspiration from classic children's literature, creating an enchanting world through space."

"Working with talented people is an unparalleled pleasure. I am extremely delighted that soon we will be able to share one of our latest projects, Cat's Cosmic Atlas," says Dominik Czarniga, Creative Director and Senior Game Producer of RedDeer Games. "This educational journey through space will provide joy and valuable entertainment to both young users and adults, inspiring them to explore and delve into knowledge about the distant worlds surrounding us."

