Become The Vengeful Teleporting Mutant Rabbit In Telebbit

Wanna be a mutant rabbit that gets his hands on a teleporter with a mission to take revenege on humanity? Then you'll want Telebbit.

Article Summary Explore revenge and teleportation in Ikina Games' new platformer, Telebbit.

Embark on a 3023-set vengeful journey as a mutant rabbit with tech abilities.

Master Telebbit's teleportation gameplay across eight unique underground worlds.

Enjoy pixel art aesthetics and challenge yourself with a speedrun mode.

Indie game developer Ikina Games and publisher Hyper Real announced their latest game on the way as Telebbit is coming to PC and all three major consoles. The game's story is pretty complicated as you play a mutated rabbit who also happens to get his hands on a teleportation device, which you will use to get your revenge on humanity for all the things they've done to you and more. This will involve some frantic platforming as you figure out where you'll need to be before you get there. We have the first official trailer for you to check out, along with more info on the game, as they're aiming to have the game out this Fall.

Telebbit

The year is 3023. Constant war, environmental destruction, and deadly pandemics have forced humanity underground, where they have been working hard to develop a new personal transportation known as a "Teleporter" to provide a safer and cheaper means of transportation that minimizes contact with the polluted ground and atmosphere. To ensure the safety of the teleporter, tests were conducted using animals. During one such test, a glitch in the teleporter resulted in a rabbit's head being fitted with a high-performance CPU. With its new-found intelligence, the rabbit vowed to take revenge on the humans who subjected it to painful experimentation. Take the teleporter and escape the lab! A simple device, it teleports the user to the location at which it's fired, but the possibilities become endless when combined with in-stage gimmicks! At the end of each stage, a boss stands ready to fight.

Fast-paced platformer with teleporters as a unique element

A day to learn, a lifetime to master – this game requires patience and effort

Eight charming underground worlds to explore and wreak havoc in

Clean and minimalist pixel art punctuated by striking, lurid colors

Speedrun mode is available for time attack play

