Ouros Will Launch For PC Platform In Late May 2024

Looking for a puzzler that is both easy going and challening? Ouros will be released for both Steam and Itch.io this May.

Indie game developer and publisher Michael Kamm announced their new calming puzzle game Ouros is coming to PC platforms next month. The game is being marketed as calming as opposed to cozy, which is an interesting difference as the two are still in that laid-back kind of mentality for a game, but it feels like this makes it still a challenge as cozy would mean it didn't matter how you played. The goal of the game is to connect the numbers in sequential order with a line that has a moving orb in it. It sounds simple enough until you see some of the patterns the numbers are in. You can try your hand at it when the game comes out on both Steam and Itch.io on May 22, 2024.

Ouros

Ouros is a calming puzzle game about forming beautiful curves in a serene space. Find your flow as you nudge, bend, and stretch curves into pleasing shapes. Ouros invites players to discover the inherent mathematical beauty of its world.

120+ Handcrafted Puzzles – Ouros is a peaceful 2-4 hour journey with 120+ handcrafted puzzles across 11 unique chapters. Players encounter a variety of new mechanics, such as portals, multi-hit targets, and do-not-enter zones, and create beautiful complex forms like figure-8s, helixes, and spirals.

An Original Spline-based Control Scheme – The curves in Ouros are implemented by a mathematical function called a spline. Splines are used in real-world applications such as vector illustration and computer aided design, but they are completely novel in a gameplay context.

Innate Mathematical Beauty – Many aspects of the game are derived from splines: the graceful motion of the orb, the aesthetic forms you create, even the lush gradient backgrounds. Ouros showcases the innate beauty of math.

Gentle Gameplay – A fluid gameplay experience free of timers, scores, and dexterity requirements, along with a flexible level progression and gentle hint system, allows players to engage at their own pace.

A Serene Space – The dreamlike visuals and soothing ambient soundscapes combine into a mesmerizing experience for you to relax and get lost in the flow.

