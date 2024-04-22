Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hardball Games, OutRage: Fight Fest, WASD Live

OutRage: Fight Fest To Be Shown At London's WASD Live

OutRage: Fight Fest has been annoucned for WASD Live in London, as we'll see a four-player demonstration of sorts this weekend.

Article Summary OutRage: Fight Fest preview at WASD Live in London, April 25-27.

First full experience beyond the demo, with a 4-player local co-op showcase.

Engage in brawls with up to 16 players on destructible stages, online and locally.

Customize characters and unlock skins while causing mayhem in various game modes.

Developer and publisher Hardball Games announced they will bring their latest game, OutRage: Fight Fest, to WASD Live in London this weekend. This will be the first time players can get the full experience of the 16-player brawler beyond the free demo currently on Steam. By the sounds of it, it appears they will have a special four-player demonstration in an exclusive preview of a single-console couch multiplayer designed exclusively for the event. We have more info about it below as the event will take place from April 25-27.

OutRage: Fight Fest at WASD Live

The game will be fully playable on the show-floor and the Brit-based dev team invites players to punch, kick, throw, use a whole host of weapons and the destructible levels around them to party-up in hilarious, short-session, Battle Royale, Free for All and Team-Based game modes. In the midst of the fray, players can also cause damage to each other and the world around them to earn 'Rage'. As their 'Rage' increases they'll bulk up, hit harder and throw bigger in chaotic smash sessions where everything is a weapon. ​

While the launch date for OutRage: Fight Fest on Steam is yet to be announced, when the full game comes out on Steam, players will need to embrace the chaos as pure pandemonium breaks out. They and up to 15 of their friends, will be able to battle to the death in highly destructible stages where anything can be picked up and used as a weapon in a mass-brawler where every match is a party! ​ Play online with up to 16 players, and play with or against your friends in 4 player local co-op Anything can be a weapon, cause maximum carnage and throw everything! A variety of chaotic game modes to fight through, and we'll keep adding more maps, game modes and rewards! Do damage, build rage and your character will get huge! Your character is customisable and there are a bunch of character skins waiting to be unlocked!

