Outworld Station Reveals April Early Access Release Date

Outworld Station will be coming to Early Access on Steam this April, but not before a free demo drops during Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Outworld Station hits Early Access on Steam on April 24, 2025, promising an adventurous space strategy experience.

Free demo out late February during Steam Next Fest, offering a sneak peek into commanding your space station.

Construct and automate to dominate the TAU system; build ships, stations, and interstellar supply chains.

Protect and expand your space empire while uncovering alien artifacts to enhance your capabilities.

Indie game developer and publisher Trickjump Games announced that Outworld Station will arrive in Early Access this April. The team revealed the official EA release date will be April 24, 2025, but you'll get a chance to try it out ahead of time. They also revealed a free demo would be released in late February as part of Steam Next Fest. Until that happens, enjoy the latest trailer here.

Outworld Station

In Outworld Station, players take the role of a space station commander tasked with harnessing the vast resources of the hostile TAU system. Build intricate supply chains, automate resource gathering, and construct an industrial marvel in gorgeously realized space. Build, expand, and exploit every resource you can to construct a planet-spanning space-based industrial complex the likes of which the galaxy has never seen. Construct Robot Freighters, Wormhole,s and even harness the awesome power of Antimatter in your quest for ever-greater industrial mastery. Atomize asteroids, mine ores, deploy cloud-miners and more to gather raw materials ready to be processed into advanced materials, items and parts. Set up elaborate supply-chains, automate resource-gathering and optimize your stations to fulfill your objectives as efficiently as possible.

Construct Starships to complete objectives and unlock ever-more-advanced technologies to aid you on your mission to bring this hostile alien star system to heel. Civilian and Military vessels will need vastly different and more complex construction techniques – some more dangerous to you and your station than others. Found multiple stations across numerous planets in order to exploit rare resources and connect them together via wormholes to create interstellar supply chains. But beware: you are not the only force in this alien star system and you'll need to protect yourself and your station to thrive out here. Recover mysterious alien artifacts along the way and use them to unlock powerful upgrades for your Station and Drone – letting you take the fight to anything that stands in your way. Upgrade your weapons, add shields or afterburners to navigate hostile areas with ease, or increase your station power and production efficiency.

