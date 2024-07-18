Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Releases New Character Juno Onto PTR This Week

Juno, the latest character coming to Overwatch 2, will join the game's test servers this week ahead of her arrival in Season 12.

Article Summary Overwatch 2's new character Juno hits PTR this week, experimenting before Season 12.

Juno, a hybrid DPS/Healer, boasts a unique Mediblaster and Pulsar Torpedoes.

Try Juno's aerial mobility and powerful Ultimate in PTR from July 19-21.

Season 12 release date set for Aug 20, with Juno available in all modes except Competitive.

Blizzard Entertainment will give players a chance to try out the latest character for Overwatch 2 as Juno joins the public test servers this week. The team released a brand new trailer featuring the character to a degree, as we're getting a DPS/Healer combo for the next character. Complete with her own sci-fi blaster that heals allies and damages enemies, pulsar torpedoes, and Orbital Ray for an Ultimate. But she can also glide in the air, speed up for a time, and can do a double jump while airborne. The best way to think of her is as Ana, only more up-close-and-personal. You can try her out from July 19-21 in the PTR, followed by her eventual release as part of Season 12 when it arrives on August 20. As it is with all heroes being tested, she will probably be tweaked when put into the game after they let players experiment with her abilities. We have a little more info about her below and the new character trailer above.

Overwatch 2 – Juno

Armed with her versatile Mediblaster and Pulsar Torpedoes, Juno provides simultaneous healing and damage in support of her team. Play as Juno for a limited time July 19 through July 21 until her official launch in Season 12 on Aug 20. — Juno is equipped with Pulsar Torpedoes that can lock onto multiple targets. Her Glide Boost ability allows her to swiftly maneuver the battlefield to provide critical support wherever she's needed. Juno's Hyper Ring propels the team into action, while her Ultimate Orbital Ray boosts damage and replenishes health.

Juno will be available to pick in all modes except Competitive Play. You can also test out the first Martian Hero through No Limits in the Arcade, which is a great way for everyone to play as Juno. Following the Hero Trial, Juno will return to Overwatch when Season 12 launches on August 20!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!