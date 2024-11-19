Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Reveals Newest Hero With Trial Running This Weekend

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2, as Hazard arrives along with a free trial this weekend

Article Summary Blizzard unveils new hero Hazard in Overwatch 2, blending Junkertown roots with Moira-like implants.

Hazard is designed as a tank, with unique abilities and weapons yet to be fully revealed.

Try out Hazard for free on Overwatch 2 Test Servers from November 22-25 this weekend.

Overwatch 2 offers 30+ heroes, unique abilities, and team-based action across new maps and modes.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the next hero on the way to Overwatch 2, as the team revealed Hazard for the first time in a new video. The team literally provided no real info on this guy, they just dropped the trailer out of the blue for people to enjoy and to keep you guessing. It looks like he's a bit of a mix of characters you've seen before, as it looks like he came from Junkertown but has bio-mechanical implants like Moira. He's clearly a tank, but to what end does his newfound weapon help and hurt in battle remains to be seen. Which you can see for yourself as you'll be able to try him out for free on the Test Servers this weekend from November 22-25. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play shooter featuring 30+ epic heroes, each with game-changing abilities. Choose your hero, group up with your friends, and battle across all-new maps and modes in the ultimate team-based shooter. Overwatch 2 is about working with your team to complete the mission objectives in every match. With your hero's skills and abilities, you'll be on the path to Victory! Each hero uses a signature weapon that is unique to them and their playstyle, ranging from up-close melee weapons and shotguns to long-range sniper rifles that can hit from a distance. Tank heroes fight to make space, Damage heroes work to secure eliminations, and Support heroes heal and enable everyone on the team. Which role will you choose? Raging dragons that soar through the map, a self-destructing mech that obliterates everything in sight, or an EMP burst that shuts down the opponents. Featuring dozens of maps and a variety of ways to play, you'll want to grab your friends, group up, and dive into everything Overwatch 2 has in store.

