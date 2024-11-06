Posted in: eSports, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Overwatch Champions Series

Overwatch Champions Series World Finals Details Revealed

Details have emerged about how the Overwatch Champions Series World Finals 2024 will run at DreamHack Stockholm this month

Article Summary Catch the OWCS World Finals at DreamHack Stockholm, November 22-24, 2024.

Eight teams compete in a double-elimination bracket for the championship.

Earn exclusive in-game rewards by watching live on Twitch and YouTube.

Contribute to the prize pool with the Neon Streets Crowdfunding Bundle.

Organizers for the Overwatch Champions Series have confirmed more details of what's to come for the World Finals, taking place at DreamHack Stockholm this month. The team released a new blog detailing everything that will take place and how qualifying teams will compete for the first championship in this new format. Players will be able to snag exclusive Twitch drops during this time as part of Season 14's content, as well as be able to contribute to the prize pool for the finals as they're selling a Neon Streets Megabundle with a portion of it being crowdfunded into the pool. We have a snippet of the details below as the event will take place from November 22-24, 2024.

Overwatch Champions Series World Finals 2024 @ DreamHack Stockholm

The OWCS World Finals will take place over three days of competition in an eight-team double-elimination bracket. Games start at 11am CET/2am PT on Friday and Saturday, and 12pm CET/3am PT on Sunday. All matches will take place on stage and on one stream, meaning you can catch ALL the action ALL weekend long!

The OWCS World Finals features three action-packed days of competition, with three unique sets of rewards for you to earn by tuning in! Whether you're watching on our Twitch and YouTube channels or with any of our drops-enabled co-streamers, you'll be picking up in-game exclusives like OWCS Brigitte, Mercy, and Torbjorn while enjoying the best games of the 2024 season. We'll also be running drops-eligible rebroadcasts in NA primetime hours for our west coast friends, too! Check the Where to Watch, Featured Co-Streamers, and Viewership Incentives sections below for more details! Doors to the festival area will be open starting at 10AM CET on all three days, and will close at midnight CET on Friday and Saturday, 7PM CET on Sunday.

Prize Pool and Crowdfunding Details: Neon Streets Collection

The biggest Overwatch Esports event of the year deserves a bundle to match – which is why we're thrilled to announce the Neon Streets Collection as the official OWCS World Finals crowdfunding bundle! The Neon Streets Mega Bundle commemorates the Florida Mayhem's 2023 Overwatch League Championship victory at the Mattamy Athletic Center in Toronto, Canada. The three featured skins use their black/pink/blue color scheme, and the Neon Streets Mei bundle also features an emote inspired by regular season MVP and Dennis Hawelka Award winner Ham "SOMEONE" Jeong-wan!

