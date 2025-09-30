Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Painkiller

Painkiller Releases Brand-New Co-Op Gameplay Video

As part of the build-up to the release of Painkiller, the team have released a new video showing off more of the co-op gameplay

Article Summary Painkiller reveals new co-op gameplay video, highlighting intense multiplayer demon-slaying action.

Battle through gothic environments in reimagined Painkiller, launching October 31, 2025.

Team up online with up to three players, facing hordes of demons and unique Nephilim bosses.

Choose from four characters with distinct perks, upgrade abilities, and unleash brutal weaponry.

Developer 3D Realms and publisher Saber Interactive dropped another new video for the game Painkiller, this time showing off more of the co-op gameplay. The video above gives a better context as to how multiplayer and co-op options work, as you'll work together to thwart foes as a team. Enjoy the video as the game arrives on October 31, 2025.

Painkiller

Painkiller is a reimagining of the classic franchise, featuring co-op play for up to three players and full offline support. Battle hordes of demons and titanic terrors across richly detailed gothic environments. Trapped in Purgatory, you are sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven. But the Voice of the Creator gives you a chance to redeem yourself. As one of the Champions, you are to stop the fallen angel Azazel who is about to unleash his demonic armies onto Earth. You will face hordes of enemies, demons with unique powers and three monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim. Battle across gruesome gothic environments to stop the fallen angel Azazel's invasion of Earth and earn your salvation – solo or in online co-op for up to three players.

Purgatory Is Your Playground: Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons.

Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons. Three-Player Online Co-op: Play online with up to two friends, exploring diverse locations, uncovering secrets and facing off against terrifying enemies.

Grotesque Terrors Await: Challenge a variety of horrifying foes, from hordes of demons to titanic terrors like the monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim.

Unleash The Pain : Use tarot cards to upgrade your abilities, rank up to expand your arsenal, and team up with other players to obliterate all foes.

Choose Your Character Wisely: Play as one of four distinctive characters – Ink, Void, Sol and Roch – with unique perks to boost your energy, health, power and damage.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!