Paizo Partners With Demiplane To Launch Pathfinder Nexus

Paizo announced today they have partnered up with Demiplane to launch their own online organization system with Pathfinder Nexus. Much in the same vein of how D&D Beyond works with Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder Nexus will be your one-stop spot for all things Pathfinder on PC, laptop, and mobile devices through their website and app. Which will include all of the updated content from Second Edition giving you easy access to everything you need from sourcebooks, character options, and adventures. It wasn't made clear if everything from the First Edition of the game will be available as well, but it if follows the same path of D&DB, we're guessing it will be restricted to Second Edition. You can pre-order official Pathfinder digital content on Pathfinder Nexus starting today, which will grant you early access to that content in the digital reader, as well as getting early access between now and the full 2022 launch. We have a couple of quotes from both companies about the launch for you here as we look forward to testing it out.

"Pathfinder Nexus will give players the kind of support that a dynamic and expansive game like Pathfinder deserves," said Adam Bradford, Chief Development Officer at Demiplane. "I have seen firsthand how technology can elevate play experiences. I'm thrilled for fans to see how much convenience Pathfinder Nexus brings to the table so that the most important elements can shine through— the players and the stories you're telling together." "Working with Demiplane on this project has been an absolute dream come true. Demiplane's team brings digital expertise that is truly unique," said Erik Mona, Chief Creative Officer at Paizo. "With Pathfinder Nexus, we're not only able to enhance overall Pathfinder gameplay, but this new toolset will also ensure that more people can experience the game than ever before."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pathfinder Nexus Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/YzGf5VJTgIw)