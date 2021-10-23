Panorama Cotton Will Release Digitally On October 29th

As part of the 30th Anniversary of the Cotton franchise, Panorama Cotton is getting a re-release on modern consoles on October 29th. The game was originally released on the Mega Drive/SEGA Genesis clear back in 1994 in Japan and received some decent praise, but we've only seen the game in ROM form here in the West (which included an English translated hack in 2019). That all changes next week as the game will be digitally released for both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch from ININ Games. However, as you might expect, it's also getting a physical release from Strictly Limited Games. At Midnight tonight CEST (6pm ET/3pm PT in the U.S.), you'll be able to pre-order physical copies on both consoles. As well as an SNES cartridge version, with normal and Collector's editions of both available for all three, the latter coming with a ton of accessories like the soundtrack, tea cups, postcards, a poster, and more.

The game's main character is Nata de Cotton, a witch with unquenchable craving for candy called Willow. She is accompanied by the fairy Silk, who Cotton saved the world with once before. Silk is approached by her sister Knit, who tells her that Queen Velvet has been acting strange. Identifying the source of her behavior as a burnt Willow, Silk tries to dispose of it, but Cotton crosses her path, grabs the Willow and tries to eat it, only to realize that it has been burned. She doesn't care much about the queen or the kingdom, but is angered by the fact that someone is burning Willows, so Cotton and Silk set off to stop whoever is doing such evil things! In 1994, Panorama Cotton raised the bar for what's possible on the Mega Drive/Genesis consoles. The game's more colorful pallet makes every stage a treat to look at and fly through!