Marvel Snap Announces Golden Gauntlet World Championship Series
Marvel Snap players will be getting a new esports tournament this year, as the team revealed the Golden Gauntlet World Championship Series
Article Summary
- Marvel Snap debuts the Golden Gauntlet World Championship Series for all player levels in 2025.
- Three regional Open Qualifiers lead up to the global Golden Gauntlet Worlds in November.
- Open to everyone, with no rank or collection requirements—registration via the official Discord.
- Swiss rounds and single elimination format, with top 16 prizes and global competition livestreamed.
Developer and publisher Second Dinner have confirmed a new esports event for Marvel Snap, as they revealed the Golden Gauntlet World Championship Series. This is an all-new new community-first tournament initiative designed to give the players a greater chance of competing and moving on rather than just getting eliminated quickly, build for players of all levels and playstyles. The series will also have a focus on "creativity, competitiveness, and passion." We have more details about the event below, as they are signing players up now for the first event to take place on August 9, 2025.
Marvel Snap Golden Gauntlet World Championship Series
The series will unfold across three regional "Open Qualifier" tournaments, culminating in a global Golden Gauntlet Worlds event in November. Whether you're a content creator, casual competitor, or someone who just loves brewing off-meta decks, the Golden Gauntlet offers a welcoming stage to test your skills and connect with the broader community. Anyone can tune in and follow the action live on MARVEL SNAP's official Twitch and YouTube channels, where matches will be streamed throughout the series.
EVENT SCHEDULE & FORMAT
Golden Gauntlet Open 1 – August 9, 2025
Focus: APAC & Western US
Start Times: 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST / 1 AM London (Aug 10) / 3 AM Riyadh / 7 AM Bangkok / 10 AM Sydney
- Registration opens: July 31
- Player Cap: 1024
- Format: 6 Rounds of Swiss → Top 16 Single-Elim
- Prizes for Top 16
- All players finishing 5-1 or better qualify for the Golden Gauntlet Worlds
Golden Gauntlet Open 2 – September (TBA)
Focus: Americas
- Registration Time: TBA – stay tuned to Discord
- Same Format and Prize Structure
Golden Gauntlet Open 3 – October (TBA)
Focus: EU & Eastern US
- Registration Time: TBA – stay tuned to Discord
- Same Format and Prize Structure
Golden Gauntlet Worlds – November 8, 2025
The grand finale. Top performers from all Opens collide.
Start Times: 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 4 PM London / 6 PM Riyadh / 10 PM Bangkok / 1 AM Sydney (Nov 9)
- 300+ qualified players
- Format: 9 Rounds of Swiss → Top 16 Playoff
- Prizes for Top 16
REGISTER & COMPETE
- Open to all players
- No rank or collection level requirements
- Registration links will be shared on the official Discord ahead of each event
- Full rules, format, and support will be available in dedicated Discord tournament channels