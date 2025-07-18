Posted in: eSports, Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, Second Dinner

Marvel Snap Announces Golden Gauntlet World Championship Series

Marvel Snap players will be getting a new esports tournament this year, as the team revealed the Golden Gauntlet World Championship Series

Article Summary Marvel Snap debuts the Golden Gauntlet World Championship Series for all player levels in 2025.

Three regional Open Qualifiers lead up to the global Golden Gauntlet Worlds in November.

Open to everyone, with no rank or collection requirements—registration via the official Discord.

Swiss rounds and single elimination format, with top 16 prizes and global competition livestreamed.

Developer and publisher Second Dinner have confirmed a new esports event for Marvel Snap, as they revealed the Golden Gauntlet World Championship Series. This is an all-new new community-first tournament initiative designed to give the players a greater chance of competing and moving on rather than just getting eliminated quickly, build for players of all levels and playstyles. The series will also have a focus on "creativity, competitiveness, and passion." We have more details about the event below, as they are signing players up now for the first event to take place on August 9, 2025.

Marvel Snap Golden Gauntlet World Championship Series

The series will unfold across three regional "Open Qualifier" tournaments, culminating in a global Golden Gauntlet Worlds event in November. Whether you're a content creator, casual competitor, or someone who just loves brewing off-meta decks, the Golden Gauntlet offers a welcoming stage to test your skills and connect with the broader community. Anyone can tune in and follow the action live on MARVEL SNAP's official Twitch and YouTube channels, where matches will be streamed throughout the series.

EVENT SCHEDULE & FORMAT

Golden Gauntlet Open 1 – August 9, 2025

Focus: APAC & Western US

Start Times: 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST / 1 AM London (Aug 10) / 3 AM Riyadh / 7 AM Bangkok / 10 AM Sydney

Registration opens: July 31

Player Cap: 1024

Format: 6 Rounds of Swiss → Top 16 Single-Elim

Prizes for Top 16

All players finishing 5-1 or better qualify for the Golden Gauntlet Worlds

Golden Gauntlet Open 2 – September (TBA)

Focus: Americas

Registration Time: TBA – stay tuned to Discord

Same Format and Prize Structure

Golden Gauntlet Open 3 – October (TBA)

Focus: EU & Eastern US

Registration Time: TBA – stay tuned to Discord

Same Format and Prize Structure

Golden Gauntlet Worlds – November 8, 2025

The grand finale. Top performers from all Opens collide.

Start Times: 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 4 PM London / 6 PM Riyadh / 10 PM Bangkok / 1 AM Sydney (Nov 9)

300+ qualified players

Format: 9 Rounds of Swiss → Top 16 Playoff

Prizes for Top 16

REGISTER & COMPETE

Open to all players

No rank or collection level requirements

Registration links will be shared on the official Discord ahead of each event

Full rules, format, and support will be available in dedicated Discord tournament channels

