A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon LV.X

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns used on their holographic cards. Some patterns lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look at a style of card that broke free from the confines of the borders: Pokémon LV.X.

In the last installment of this series, we focused on Pokémon-ex (lowercase "ex," that is). Now, we move to that card's replacement, Pokémon LV.X, which was introduced at the top of the Diamond & Pearl era. These were extremely similar in style to the ex cards, as you can likely tell from the pictures. LV.X cards featured holographic backgrounds behind the Pokémon, using the standard galaxy foil of the time. Just like ex cards, the silver borders of the cards were also holographic. These cards depicted the Pokémon breaking free from its border for a sort of 3D effect, which actually brings to mind another style of card that wouldn't appear until the Black & White era: the uppercase EX.

LV.X cards were the highly sought-after Ultra Rare pulls of the entire Diamond & Pearl and Platinum eras, appearing in Diamond & Pearl base set, Mysterious Treasures, Secret Wonders, Great Encounters, Majestic Dawn, Legends Awakened, Stormfront, Platinum base, Rising Rivals, Arceus, Supreme Victors, and Diamond & Pearl Black Star Promos. They were replaced during the HeartGold SoulSilver era with two types of Ultra Rares: Pokémon Prime and LEGEND, the latter of which saw two different cards connect to make a single image. However, the LV.X card style came back for a one-off promo for Celebrations, the 25th Anniversary Set, which used retired mechanics as promo cards. This new LV.X featured Zacian and can currently be found in the Celebrations Deluxe Pin Collection.