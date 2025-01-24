Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Blue Archive

Blue Archive Releases New Update For the Main Story

Blue Archive has released an update for the Main Story: Vol. 1 Foreclosure Task Force Chapter 3, "Traces of a Dream" – Part 5

Nexon dropped a big update this week into Blue Archive, as the game has a major update to the main story. The update has such a long title it's ridiculous, but it's called "Main Story: Vol. 1 Foreclosure Task Force Chapter 3, "Traces of a Dream" – Part 5." With it comes several new events, new characters, and some story content wedged in their somewhere. You can read more about it below.

Blue Archive – Main Story: Vol. 1 Foreclosure Task Force Chapter 3, "Traces of a Dream" – Part 5

Fest Recruitment Event – On Jan. 23, Blue Archive kicked off the special recruitment event, in which the chance of acquiring a 3★ student from Fest Recruitment has been doubled. During Fest Recruitment, players can use Recruitment Points for the selective acquisition of Pick-Up students. Once Fest Recruitment ends, Recruitment Points will be converted into Keystone Pieces at a 1:1 ratio and sent to their mailbox. The event will end on Jan. 29 at 5:59 PM PT / Jan. 30 at 1:59 AM UTC. Details of the 3★ student group, Hoshino(Armed), Shiroko*Terror, and Mika can be found below: Hoshino (3★, Armed): Hoshino (Armed) can switch between Offensive and Defensive stances in the 'Formation,' with her skills adapting based on the selected stance. In the Offensive stance, Hoshino (Armed) deals damage proportional to her ATK to a single enemy and inflicts damage to enemies within a circular area. In the Defensive stance, she moves to the targeted location and raises a shield that provides Cover status, increasing ATK for 40 seconds. Additionally, the shield also absorbs damage proportional to Hoshino's Max HP and shares the same Defense Type as her. Shiroko*Terror (3★): Shiroko*Terror summons a Drone for 40 seconds. While the Drone is active, her Normal Attacks deal damage proportional to her ATK, and her Crit and Crit DMG are increased. Also, the ability deals damage proportional to Shiroko*Terror's Max HP to herself but this will not cause her to retreat. Mika (3★, Rerunning): Mika (Rerunning) deals high damage to a single enemy. The damage varies between 1x and 2x based on the target's current HP, with higher HP resulting in higher damage.

On Jan. 23, Blue Archive kicked off the special recruitment event, in which the chance of acquiring a 3★ student from Fest Recruitment has been doubled. During Fest Recruitment, players can use Recruitment Points for the selective acquisition of Pick-Up students. Once Fest Recruitment ends, Recruitment Points will be converted into Keystone Pieces at a 1:1 ratio and sent to their mailbox. The event will end on Jan. 29 at 5:59 PM PT / Jan. 30 at 1:59 AM UTC. Details of the 3★ student group, Hoshino(Armed), Shiroko*Terror, and Mika can be found below: Student Recruitment Event – Beginning Jan. 29 at 6:00 PM PT / Jan. 30 at 2:00 AM UTC, players will have the opportunity to meet two special swimsuit versions of the students, Saori (3★, Swimsuit) and Hiyori (3★, Swimsuit). Saori (Swimsuit) deals damage proportional to her ATK and deals Chill damage over 40 seconds to the targeted enemy within a fan-shaped area. She also deals damage proportional to her ATK to all other enemies within the area. Additionally, Hiyori (Swimsuit) fires five bullets in a straight line, dealing damage proportional to her ATK to one enemy. If all five bullets hit the same target, she deals additional damage. When the EX Charge Gauge is at one or higher, she draws an EX skill and reduces the EX Charge Gauge by 1. The event will end on Feb. 7 at 5:59 PM PT / Feb. 8 at 1:59 AM UTC.

'Sheside outside' Story Event – On Jan. 23, Blue Archive launched the 'Sheside outside' event, where players can meet a special swimsuit version of the student Atsuko (1★, Swimsuit), along with rewards like Credit Points and Artifacts from clearing quests, as well as the introduction of the new mini-game, Hi-Lo Ha-Lo. Atsuko (Swimsuit) restores HP to one ally, and players can unlock her by clearing the 'Beachside Road' story. Additionally, players can use game booth vouchers to participate in the Hi-Lo Ha-Lo mini game. The game is a 'tower defense' game where players place students along the path and use their combat skills to stop oncoming enemies. Hi-Lo Ha-Lo opens upon clearing Story – 11: "Quiet Beach at Sunrise." The event will end on Feb. 7 at 5:59 PM PT / Feb. 8 at 1:59 AM UTC.

100-Free Recruitment Event – Beginning Jan. 29 at 6:00 PM PT / Jan. 30 at 2:00 AM UTC, players can earn a total of 100 free recruitments max by logging in throughout the entire event. The event will end on Feb. 7 at 5:59 PM PT / Feb. 8 at 1:59 AM UTC.

